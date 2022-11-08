The Marshall volleyball program saw a marked improvement in 2022. The Cardinals tripled their Capitol - South win total from a season ago, leapfrogging from two to six. As such, the conference took notice when voting for the 2022 all-conference teams as four Marshall athletes were honored.
FIRST TEAM
Kierstin Hoel, sophomore, outside hitter
Hoel is Marshall's first Capitol - South first team all-conference selection since 2019. After earning honorable mention all-conference honors as a freshman last season, she upped her play a considerable amount in 2022 to catapult herself into the conference's elite.
She led the team in kills this season with 253 and also served up 25 assists. On top of her dominance on offense, Hoel finished third in both digs with 248 and serves received with 210. She also tallied up 10 blocks to boot.
SECOND TEAM
Emily Brodbeck, junior, middle
Brodbeck was a devastatingly accurate weapon in the middle for Marshall this season. She finished second on the team in kills with 141 thanks to a stellar kill percentage of 40%. She had just 50 errors on 355 attempts.
She was arguably just as dangerous as a defender at the net. Brodbeck collected a team-high 45 blocks this season, an average of 1.4 per match.
Halle Weisensel, senior, libero
Weisensel upgraded from a defensive specialist to libero between her junior and senior seasons and immediately proved impactful for the Cardinals' defense.
She was by far the leader in both serves received (519) and digs (500) this season. She was especially impressive in serve receive, where she made only 53 errors for the entirety of the season. In addition, she also offered up 18 assists and led the team in aces with 53.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kate Luzenski, junior, setter
Luzenski has been a reliable member of the varsity for three seasons now, and finally has all-conference recognition to show for it. She was a noticeable snub last season but, after serving as one of the Cardinals' captains in 2022, she has received her due recognition.
She led the team in assists by a wide margin with a whopping 661 and pitched in often on digs with 248, tied for second on the team. Luzenski also proved she could score with 57 kills and 43 aces.
2022 Capitol - South all-conference volleyball teams