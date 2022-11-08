The Marshall volleyball program saw a marked improvement in 2022. The Cardinals tripled their Capitol - South win total from a season ago, leapfrogging from two to six. As such, the conference took notice when voting for the 2022 all-conference teams as four Marshall athletes were honored.

FIRST TEAM

KIERSTIN HOEL

Marshall sophomore outside hitter Kierstin Hoel was a first team all-conference selection in the Capitol - South in 2022.
EMILY BRODBECK
Marshall junior middle Emily Brodbeck was a second team all-conference selection in the Capitol - South in 2022.
HALLE WEISENSEL

Marshall senior libero Halle Weisensel was a second team all-conference selection in the Capitol - South in 2022.
KATE LUZENSKI
Marshall junior setter Kate Luzenski was an honorable mention all-conference selection in the Capitol - South in 2022.

