Family and friends have organized a fundraiser to help the family of a Waterloo man who died Monday after a car he was working under fell on him.
A 911 call came into the Waterloo Police Department around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for an individual pinned under a car, chief Denis Sorenson said. Medflight was called to transport the man to a hospital.
Jerad Lutz, identified by Facebook posts from family members, died Dec. 5, two days after the accident.
Lutz leaves behind a wife and eight children, and donations are being collected to assist the family as the holiday season approaches.
“Jerad’s family needs support more than ever. He left behind children who are going to first have a Christmas and then a life without him,” reads an online fundraiser.
Lutz’s organs are being donated, according to the charity description.
The online page reports $4,725 raised so far out of a $50,000 goal. The fundraiser also asks Christmas gifts for Lutz’s children be delivered to Waterloo Blooms at 119 N. Monroe St. or The Bridge Nutrition at 134 E. Madison St. The children are between 1 and 18 years old.
Cash donations boxes are also available at Monroe Street Pizza, Hartwigs and Paradiddles, according to the post.
Facebook posts poured in throughout the week in support of Lutz’s family, who shared the news of his passing.
“Saturday evening Jerad was working on a car, unsure exactly what happened but the jack gave out and the car fell on top of him,” according to a post from a cousin.
Lutz’s mother posted a photograph of her and her son together with the caption, “I love you, my sweet baby boy.”