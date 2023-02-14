Waterloo’s Fourth of July festivities will go on as usual this year, complete with the annual fireworks show, but it could be the last time the city treats residents to the pyrotechnic display.
Members of the city’s parks commission met last week to discuss the event’s future, though no action was taken on the subject. Questions have arisen about the firework display’s financial feasibility after last year’s show was canceled due to weather conditions.
Parks coordinator Gabe Haberkorn said other elements of the Fourth of July celebration will continue, whether or not the fireworks are included.
“It wasn’t a question of canceling the community gathering,” Haberkorn said of the Feb. 8 meeting, “It’s about, is it worth the fiscal responsibility of the city to provide fireworks when we could possibly use money elsewhere?”
Fireworks shows in recent years have cost the city from $6,100 to $10,000 in recent years, with 2022 being the most expensive display, according to city documents. Last year, the city lost more than $7,000 on the July 4 event, primarily because of lower-than-normal revenue following rainy weather. It was the first time the city had failed to turn a net profit on the event since 2016.
Last year’s fireworks display was ultimately rescheduled to take place on Wiener and Kraut Day.
The parks commission is planning to mail a survey to residents in the coming months asking for opinions on the future of the display. An initial email to residents asking for their input did not garner enough responses to make a decision, Haberkorn said.
In the meantime, the Independence Day celebration will go on with fireworks this summer, with any changes taking effect in 2024, Haberkorn said.