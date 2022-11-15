A garage fire in Waterloo downed power lines and caused small explosions heard throughout the city in the early morning of Nov. 10.
No injuries were reported, Waterloo Fire Chief Wesley Benisch said. The cause of the fire, which broke out in a three-car garage and spread to the adjacent home at the corner of E Madison St. and Jefferson St., has not been determined.
The American Red Cross of Wisconsin said its volunteers were assisting a family of two adults and three children with multiple pets who were displaced by the fire.
A call came into the Waterloo Fire Department at 12:09 a.m. on Nov. 10, Benisch said, and firefighters were on the scene by 12:15 a.m. Fire departments from Lake Mills, Watertown, Columbus, Marshall and Lebanon assisted in suppressing the fire. Three fire engines used a total of 30,000 gallons of water to douse the fire, Benisch said.
Multiple residents had reported on social media hearing loud booms or pops around the time of the fire. Benisch said that the garage had housed multiple propane tanks, an acetylene torch and other cans that exploded in the flames, causing noises that would have sounded like gunshots.
Power and phone lines that ran near the garage were also damaged by the blaze, disrupting electricity and Charter internet service to parts of the city. Those lines were repaired the next day, Benisch said.
Total damages to the garage and adjacent home are estimated at $30,000 to $50,000, Benisch said. There was also minor damage to a neighboring home on Jefferson St.