DAWSON KALISH
Marshall’s Dawson Kalish makes a break for home plate in the Firemen’s matchup with Rio on Sunday, July 17.

 Ryan Gregory

Time is running out for the Marshall Firemen to break their losing streak. The Firemen are winless in the 2022 Home Talent Baseball League season, and the streak extends all the way back to 2017 (Marshall did not field a team in 2019, 2020, or 2021).

Hopes of an upset victory against league-leading Sun Prairie on Sunday, July 24 were quickly dashed as the Red Birds pulled off a 20-1 victory to turn the Firemen away.

KALE GROSSMAN
Marshall’s Kale Grossman stands tall in the batter’s box in the Firemen’s matchup with Rio on Sunday, July 17.

