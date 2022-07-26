Time is running out for the Marshall Firemen to break their losing streak. The Firemen are winless in the 2022 Home Talent Baseball League season, and the streak extends all the way back to 2017 (Marshall did not field a team in 2019, 2020, or 2021).
Hopes of an upset victory against league-leading Sun Prairie on Sunday, July 24 were quickly dashed as the Red Birds pulled off a 20-1 victory to turn the Firemen away.
Bryce and Brock Riege split the pitching duties for Marshall that day. The sole run on the day from the offense came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Joey Jablonski led things off with a single. Kale Grossman stepped to the plate and made it look easy, poking the team’s second straight single into the outfield to bring Jablonski in to score. The rally ended soon after as the game was called due to mercy rule.
The loss dropped Marshall to 0-11 in the Eastern Section standings with just two games remaining on the schedule. Luckily, one is a familiar foe with which Marshall played well last time.
First up, the Firemen hit the road to take on Monona on Friday, July 29. The two were originally scheduled to play on Friday, July 22, but the game was rained out. Then, Marshall wraps up the 2022 season with a trip to Columbus on Sunday, July 31. In the first meeting between these two squads, Marshall kept things tight in an eventual 6-3 loss.
Having already been eliminated from Eastern Section playoff contention, the Firemen will treat this 2-game stretch as their playoffs as they work to earn their first victory.
Home Talent Baseball League Eastern Section standings