The WIAA state cross country finals took place at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 29, and the Marshall Cardinals were represented. Junior Jaxon Hornby earned himself a spot in the boys Division 3 race and represented the program well.
Hornby ran his race in a time of 17:43.2 to earn 43rd place overall. The strong run was a fitting end to what was a truly impressive season from the junior.
Hornby dominated 2022. He finished in the top 10 of every single regular season race he ran.
He started the year with an eighth place at Westby's Ken Trott Invitational and only improved from there. He set a personal record at the Cambridge/Deerfield Cam Rock Invite on Sept. 1 with a time of 17:20.4 and finished in seventh. Then came his hot streak.
Hornby was on fire from Sept. 8 to Sept. 22. He took second at the Poynette Invitational, eighth at Marshall's Dana Waddell Invitational, third at Rio's Rebel Invite, and second at the Westfield classic. A pair of eighth place finishes at the Lake Mills Nightfall Classic 608 and the Albany Baertschi Invite set him up to take his momentum into the postseason.
The Capitol Conference race was a strong start as Hornby ran a time of 16:27.2 at Wisconsin Heights' Lions Park for fifth place in the final conference standings. He then returned to Albany High School, where he had run just weeks prior, with the season on the line for WIAA sectionals. He upped his previous performance, taking fifth overall with a time of 17:49.5 to punch his ticket to the final weekend of the cross country season.
Hornby reached impressive goals as a junior, and a top-50 finish at the WIAA state finals spells opportunity for his senior campaign to sail to even greater heights.