JAXON HORNBY
Buy Now

Marshall junior cross country runner Jaxon Hornby ran at the WIAA Division 3 state finals at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 29.

 Kevin Wilson

The WIAA state cross country finals took place at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 29, and the Marshall Cardinals were represented. Junior Jaxon Hornby earned himself a spot in the boys Division 3 race and represented the program well.

Hornby ran his race in a time of 17:43.2 to earn 43rd place overall. The strong run was a fitting end to what was a truly impressive season from the junior.

Tags