The Waterloo girls basketball team enjoyed a wealth of experience to rely on in the 2022-23 season. The Pirates started the year red hot, winning six of their first seven games. Capitol - South play proved to be a bit tougher, though, as the Pirates went 3-7.

One of those three conference wins was a historic one, though, as Waterloo earned a 50-48 home win over rival Marshall in late January, ending a 31-game losing streak to the Cardinals.

BRENNA HUEBNER

Waterloo junior Brenna Huebner was named second team all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022-23 season.
JULIA ASIK

Waterloo senior guard Julia Asik was named honorable mention all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022-23 season.
AVA JAEHNKE

Waterloo senior Ava Jaehnke was named honorable mention all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022-23 season.

