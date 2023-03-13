The Waterloo girls basketball team enjoyed a wealth of experience to rely on in the 2022-23 season. The Pirates started the year red hot, winning six of their first seven games. Capitol - South play proved to be a bit tougher, though, as the Pirates went 3-7.
One of those three conference wins was a historic one, though, as Waterloo earned a 50-48 home win over rival Marshall in late January, ending a 31-game losing streak to the Cardinals.
Three players in particular were staples of reliability for the Pirates this season. The Capitol - South conference agreed, naming junior Brenna Huebner second team all-conference and seniors Ava Jaehnke and Julia Asik both to the honorable mention list.
Brenna Huebner, junior, second team all-conference
Huebner has been on the conference's radar since last season, when she was named the Pirates' only all-conference selection, earning honorable mention honors.
Her abilities scoring the basketball helped her up her recognition as a junior. She led the Pirates with an average of 11.9 points per game this season, thanks in large part to her stellar skills driving the basketball. She also hit a whopping 120 free throws this season, more than double the next highest on the team.
Her season-high in scoring was set at 18, which she reached four separate times. Undoubtedly the most important 18-point performance came in the Marshall win, where her clutch free throw shooting down the stretch helped secure the win.
More than just a volume scorer, Huebner was also vital on the boards and defense. She led the team in rebounding with an average of 6.7 per game. She also led the team in steals with an average of 2.3 per game.
Julia Asik, senior, honorable mention all-conference
Asik was one of Waterloo's senior three-headed monster at the guard position this season. Her silky smooth athleticism was matched only by her jumper. She led the team in made three pointers this season with 34, surpassing the Waterloo career record in the process.
She hit multiple three pointers in 12 games this season, headlined by a loss to Cambridge late in the regular season where she nailed five. Her season-high in scoring came back in November, where four more triples led her to a game-high 20 points in a road win over Lodi.
Her shooting ability, combined with a strong ability to drive, led her to average 9.8 points per game this season. She also ripped down 5.3 rebounds, tossed 2.3 assists, and nabbed 1.7 steals per game in her senior campaign. This is Asik's second all-conference recognition of her career, also earning honorable mention honors as a sophomore.
Ava Jaehnke, senior, honorable mention all-conference
While Asik was the shooter at the top of the key, Jaehnke filled the role of a true point guard. She led Waterloo in assists this season with an average of 3.8 per game as every offensive play began with the ball in her hands.
Passing was her specialty, but it was far from her only skill she brought to the court. She averaged 6.8 points per game thanks to 33 three pointers on the year. Jaehnke also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
--
2022-23 Capitol - South girls basketball all-conference teams
FIRST TEAM
Lindsey Schadewalt, junior, New Glarus
Brooke Stenklyft, sophomore, Cambridge
Allie Rateike, senior, Marshall
Alex Atwell, senior, New Glarus
Maddi DeSmet, sophomore, Belleville
SECOND TEAM
Brenna Huebner, junior, Waterloo
Saveea Freeland, junior, Cambridge
Wynn Held, junior, Marshall
Grace Nommensen, senior, New Glarus
Keera Payne, senior, Wisconsin Heights
HONORABLE MENTION
Halle Weisensel, senior, Marshall
Elle Lancaster, sophomore, New Glarus
Julia Asik, senior, Waterloo
Toria DeVoe, freshman, Belleville
Isabella Brenkman, junior, New Glarus
Ava Jaehnke, senior, Waterloo
Emily VanRiper, senior, Wisconsin Heights
Capitol - South conference champion: New Glarus
Capitol - South conference Player of the Year: Lindsey Schadewalt, New Glarus