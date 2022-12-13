Holiday revelers flocked to the Fire Department on Monday night for an evening with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, presented by the Marshall Area Business Association and Fire Department. Families were treated to popcorn and hot cocoa, Christmas carols from the high school choir and plenty of photos with the big fella and his lovely wife. After the celebration, this year's MFD Love Lights Tree was lit.
