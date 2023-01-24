Until recently, the Marshall native and 26-year veteran of Marshall village government was mostly working in administration for the police department, helping in other areas when needed. That changed near the end of last year when the village’s two top staffers — administrator and clerk — left their positions.
Now, Chadwick has four job titles: interim administrator, village clerk, court clerk and deputy treasurer.
“It’s a little crazy here,” she said. “There are long days.”
She gets some help from Denise Bleecker, Marshall’s treasurer, who has now also taken up the roles of deputy clerk and utility billing clerk, and a new police clerk is set to start Feb. 13. But the village government is as short staffed as Chadwick has seen in her 26 years, she says.
The village’s staffing crunch came in November, as administrator Judy Weter retired and clerk Lindsey Johnson took a job in McFarland’s municipal court.
The village board, anticipating Weter’s retirement, had hoped to include funds in its 2023 budget to hire a new administrative assistant, but ultimately decided it couldn’t afford the position. Spending on general government items, which includes administrative staff, was cut by 10% in that budget.
Village president Chris Campbell said at the time that the village board would help Chadwick and Bleecker however it could.
“All the trustees, including myself, we’re all in for supporting them,” Campbell said. “We’re going to focus on priorities, and we’re going to put non-priorities away. We’re not going to rush into hiring another administrator.”
Since last fall, Marshall has been working with a recruiting company to seek candidates to fill Weter’s position. The village has been through one round of interviews and made an offer to one candidate, but it was declined. The board decided not to make an offer to the others, Campbell said.
The village is again in the process of seeking administrator candidates, and hopes to conduct interviews in March or April, Chadwick said.
In the meantime, Chadwick asked the public to be patient with village staff.