The Marshall Village Board welcomed Renée Jackson to its ranks, swearing her in as its sixth member at the body’s Oct. 11 meeting.
She replaces former trustee Al Pennock, who resigned his position after moving outside the village’s boundaries, making him ineligible for the job.
Jackson wasted no time after her swearing in, immediately stepping from the gallery to her place at the board’s table for the remainder of the meeting. Her first vote was to appoint Taylor Hellenbrand to the vacancy she left on the village’s planning commission.
“I enjoyed the planning commission,” Jackson said, “But I like the idea of being able to have more of an impact overall, on all the different aspects that make up the village.”
Jackson works in Madison as a property manager, she said in an interview. She moved to Marshall to join her husband Tim Barlow here about ten years ago, and is a member of the local Lions Club. She said she agreed to leave the planning commission to fill Pennock’s seat at the invitation of Village President Chris Campbell.
“I’m excited to see the changes that are taking place, and hope to be a part of those changes,” she said.
As for what she hopes to achieve on the board, Jackson’s two biggest priorities are business development and housing. She said that she thinks healthy growth can be helped along by looking at the village’s zoning policies and encouraging affordable and varied styles of housing.
“The (businesses) that do come into town, come and go pretty rapidly,” she said. “There needs to be more that draws people out to Marshall. It’s a cute village, there’s great outdoor activities for people to get involved in, it’s a beautiful area.”
The board voted to have Jackson fill out the remainder of Pennock’s term as trustee, which ends in April 2025. Pennock was re-elected in April 2022.