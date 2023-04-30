The Marshall softball program has no shortage of senior talent this spring. A pair of standouts, outfielder Halle Weisensel and shortstop Kaitlin Jesberger, have been selected to represent the Cardinals on a state-wide stage.
Jesberger and Weisensel will participate in the 2023 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) all-star game following the conclusion of the WIAA state finals. Both were named to the Division 2/Division 3 "white team."
The WFSCA senior all-star game is the state's annual recognition of career accomplishments for its softball players. The event is hosted in the Wisconsin Dells at the Woodside Sports Complex. The celebration begins on Monday, June 12, just days after the completion of the WIAA state finals, with a banquet and a practice session for the teams. All-star games kick off the following day, Tuesday, June 13.
Weisensel and Jesberger's "white team" is one of six teams representing Division 2 and 3, alongside gray, blue, green, black, and red consisting of other senior standouts from around the state. The day of competition will also feature six Division 1 teams and six Division 4/Division 5 teams.
It should go without saying, but these standout seniors have earned their position among the state's elite.
Kaitlin Jesberger, shortstop
Jesberger, a UW-Platteville commit, has been one of the Capitol - South conference's best players for three years now. She was a first team all-conference selection as a sophomore and was also second team as a junior.
That success has endured into her senior season. Her mix of speed and ball placement, including tremendous bunting skills, makes her liable to get on base any time she steps up to bat. Jesberger has already collected 16 hits through 11 games in 2023. Her impressive stats extend to other areas of work, including six stilen bases, 15 runs scored, and eight RBIs.
Halle Weisensel, left field
High-level recognition is nothing new for Weisensel, either. She was an all-district selection last season to go along with her first team all-conference selection.
She's earned a reputation as having one of the liveliest bats in the conference. Already in the 2023 season, she's clobbered six doubles, two triples, and a home run. Her production doesn't end there as she's contributed 20 total hits, 13 RBIs, 10 runs scored, and five stolen bases.