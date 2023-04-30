The Marshall softball program has no shortage of senior talent this spring. A pair of standouts, outfielder Halle Weisensel and shortstop Kaitlin Jesberger, have been selected to represent the Cardinals on a state-wide stage.

Jesberger and Weisensel will participate in the 2023 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) all-star game following the conclusion of the WIAA state finals. Both were named to the Division 2/Division 3 "white team."

KAITLIN JESBERGER

Marshall shortstop Kaitlin Jesberger was named to the 2023 WFSCA senior all-star game, scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 in the Wisconsin Dells.
HALLE WEISENSEL

Marshall outfielder Halle Weisensel was named to the 2023 WFSCA senior all-star game, scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 in the Wisconsin Dells.

