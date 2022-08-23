Another Saturday filled with rain drops descended on Wisconsin’s Action Track. This time, the rains were too much to overcome, cutting the night’s events short before the completion of all feature events. But the Hobby Stocks, Bandits and Legends managed to complete their main events before the heavens opened ending the night.

In Hobby Stock action, it was Jim Tate Jr of Doylestown claiming the rain shortened feature event. Steve Dobbratz and Chase Wangsness paced the field to green as they battled door to door for control.