To say that the 2021 campaign was a successful one for the Marshall football team would be an understatement. The Cardinals took advantage of having a gluttony of seniors on the roster, romping to an undefeated regular season. Included in this regular season dominance was a perfect 7-0 record in the Eastern Suburban Conference to claim a conference title.
While the season would end in Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs, Marshall was still undoubtedly one of the better teams in Division 5 last season. While it was a team effort to find such levels of success, two of the biggest helpers from last season have been further recognized for their contributions.
Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz and star running back/defensive back Bryce Frank were both selected to participate in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) all-star game. The prestigious event takes place at UW-Oshkosh's Titan Stadium with the small school game starting at noon on Saturday, July 16.
For Kleinheinz, his resume as leader of the Cardinals more than qualifies him to help coach some of the state's best. He's been named the Eastern Suburban Conference's Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons. He's earned myriad conference championships and playoff victories as well as nomination for Region 4's Coach of the Year in 2021.
Frank has a fair claim to his invitation as well. He's racked up award after award in the last two seasons. He was the 2020 Eastern Suburban Conference's Offensive Player of the Year and won Player of the Year on both offense and defense for the conference in 2021. He's a 2-time 1st team all-conference selection, a 2-time all-region selection, and a WFCA small school honorable mention all-state selection in 2021.
The 2-way star continued to produce for the Cardinals on the field in 2021 despite battling nagging injuries. In the regular season alone, Frank put up 662 rushing yards with seven touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 282 yards and five more scores.
His remarkable play on offense will be what Marshall fans remember him for, but his play on the defensive side of the ball is what earned him an invitation to the event. He roamed around the defensive backfield for Marshall this season, always liable for big tackles when the team needed it most, including a game-winning stop against rival Waterloo in the regular season.
The all-star game is one last chance at high school football for Frank before he takes his talents to Kenosha to play for Carthage College. The event also serves as a networking opportunity for Kleinheinz to connect with the state's best coaches and perhaps even grab some new ideas for this upcoming season.