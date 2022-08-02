The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization started their match play and Euchre tournament on Tuesday, July 12. The tournament winners will be announced next week. A summary of sunken approaches, birdies, and bridge results for the past three weeks follows.
On July 12 there were two sunken approaches by Wendy Lehr on #3 and Charlene Cederberg on #16 with April Mickelson earning a birdie on #6. Bridge winners for the week included 1) Kathy Tranchita, 2) Julie Clark, 3) Ann Lucas and 4) Joanne Grove.
There were two sunken approaches on July 19 by Joyce Gehler on #3 and Betty Reay on #17. Bridge winners included: 1. Betty Litscher, 2. Sarah Baird and 3. Julie Clark.
On July 26 there was only one sunken approach by Peggy Davis on #13 and three birdies by Pat Clifford, April Mickelson and Joyce Gehler all on #7. Bridge winners included: 1. Sarah Baird, 2. Patricia Cook, 3. Jan Niebler, 4. Kathy Tranchita.
On Tuesday, July 24, 2022, the Lake Ripley Country Club sponsored a Ladies Night Out for all members. The Wine Tasting Six-Hole Scramble included teams of 8. Each team shook a die to determine which golfers hit each shot. Golfers enjoyed wine tasting on 6 holes, snacks, prizes and an option to purchase the wine tasted.
Approximately 75 women enjoyed the evening. The winning team for the event included Ramie Bakken, Tiana Borchardt, Rita King, April Mickelson, Dawn Nelson, Jody Nordby, Sue Repyak and Melissa Wagner. The next ladies night out event will be glow ball in September.
The Lake Ripley Country Club Ladies Organization will have a Fun Day event, “Viva Las Vegas,” on August 23, 2022. Sign up begins on Tuesday, August 9 and 16. The day will include a shotgun golf scramble at 8 am, luncheon, cards, games, prizes and raffles. The $15 luncheon will follow golf and include a potato bar and ice cream sundae bar for dessert. Cards and games will follow the luncheon. If you have any questions, please contact Mary Ann Zwaska at 608-209-2398.