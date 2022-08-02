The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization started their match play and Euchre tournament on Tuesday, July 12. The tournament winners will be announced next week. A summary of sunken approaches, birdies, and bridge results for the past three weeks follows.

On July 12 there were two sunken approaches by Wendy Lehr on #3 and Charlene Cederberg on #16 with April Mickelson earning a birdie on #6. Bridge winners for the week included 1) Kathy Tranchita, 2) Julie Clark, 3) Ann Lucas and 4) Joanne Grove.