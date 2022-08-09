The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization’s play-of-the-day for the 18-hole golfers on Tuesday, August 2, was a Substitute Par Event. Each player had an opportunity to replace a high score on each nine with a par, reducing their final score.
The top 3 winners were April Mickelson, Cindy Hartman and Carol Zimbric. Low putts were April Mickelson and Betty Reay in first place, second was Pat Clifford and third, Gail Holmberg. There were 3 birdies for the day. Betty Reay had one on #12 and April Mickelson had two today, one on #8 and another on #12. April Mickelson also had a sunken approach on #12. Cindy Hartman was on fire sinking two approaches, one on #2 and another on #14.
In the 9-hole golfers group, it was Virginia Newcomb who captured first place low net in Flight 1 with Mary Ann Zwaska and Evie Lund tied for second and Carol Schneider tied with Kathy Maurer for third. Low putts in Flight 1 was a tie between Virginia Newcomb, Kathy Maurer, June Schuler, Kristina Purdy and Nikki Becker.
In second place low putts for Flight 1 was Mary Ann Zwaska and third, Kathy Maurer. Pat Gahan took low net and low putts in Flight 2. Chris Gardenier and Mary Heynis were first in Flight 3 with Mary Heynis and Marge Stach tied for low putts. June Schuler was the only birdie on #12. There were no sunken approaches to report.
The results for the previous 3-week Euchre tournament include: 1. Tie between Virginia Newcomb and Cindy Hartman, 2. Wendy Lehr, 3. Sue Adas, 4. Diane Wilkinson, 5. Bernadine Christiansen, 6. Carol Zimbric, 7. Mary Ann Zwaska, 8. Linda Teske. The bridge tournament started today for the next 3 weeks.
Reminder: The next Euchre night for members and guests will be Wednesday, August 17 with dinner starting at 5:30.