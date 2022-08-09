The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization’s play-of-the-day for the 18-hole golfers on Tuesday, August 2, was a Substitute Par Event. Each player had an opportunity to replace a high score on each nine with a par, reducing their final score.

The top 3 winners were April Mickelson, Cindy Hartman and Carol Zimbric. Low putts were April Mickelson and Betty Reay in first place, second was Pat Clifford and third, Gail Holmberg. There were 3 birdies for the day. Betty Reay had one on #12 and April Mickelson had two today, one on #8 and another on #12. April Mickelson also had a sunken approach on #12. Cindy Hartman was on fire sinking two approaches, one on #2 and another on #14.