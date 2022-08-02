Lake Ripley Ride
The Lake Ripley Ride celebrated its 10th anniversary with a bike ride at Ripley Park on Saturday, July 30.

Three bikers head down Ripley Road during the Lake Ripley Ride on Saturday, July 30.
Four riders head down Ripley Road during the Lake Ripley Ride on Saturday, July 30.
A couple of riders participate in the 10th year of the Lake Ripley Ride on Saturday, July 30.
Riders begin their journey at Ripley Park on Saturday, July 30. 
Riders begin their journey from Ripley Park on Saturday, July 30. 

