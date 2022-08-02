The Lake Ripley Ride celebrated its 10th anniversary with a bike ride at Ripley Park on Saturday, July 30.
“Each year, we fundraise for JDRF (juvenile diabetes research foundation), and for the Cambridge Community Activities Program,” said Lesli Rumpf, one of the coordinators of the event. “We’ve been doing it for 10 years, we’ve had great turnouts and a great group of riders every year, so we’ve been pretty lucky.”
The idea for a community bike ride started from Joe Brady. Brady, a type 1 diabetic, along with Rumpf are ride coaches for JDRF.
“It’s been a great collaboration between the two,” said Rumpf. “We usually have about 30 to 40 of the JDRF team that comes and rides with us too.”
The event features 18, 40 and 62 mile rides that go through Cambridge, Deerfield, Utica, Oakland, Lake Mills, Rockdale, Christiana and London. Riders start and finish at Ripley Park in Cambridge and four rest stops are located throughout the ride.
“There’s coordination with the municipalities everywhere that we ride through,” said Rumpf. “We have to get special event permits to ride through the town and coordinating with each of the rest stops.”
About 300 riders participate in the ride. The ride has mainly followed the same route each year with a few adjustments made for road construction.
“This year we got lucky, there’s like two or three sets of paved roads, which never happen,” said Rumpf. “Usually we get pea gravel and everything else, so it worked out pretty good this year.”