LANEY OSBORN
Janesville driver Laney Osborn won the Late Model feature at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 3.

 Larry Duoma

15 year old Janesville pilot, Laney Osborne, put her machine out front of the field and stayed there to claim the Red Line BBQ 50 lap feature event at Jefferson Speedway. The feature win marks her first such accomplishment in a Late Model at Wisconsin’s Action Track in her young racing career.

Osborne and Cody Houseweart led the field of 18 competitors to the green. Houseweart moved out front as they exited turn four on the opening lap with Osborne dropping in line behind him and Ryan Weyer up to third. The top three ran nose to tail for several laps until Osborne got a run on the low side of Houseweart, drawing even on lap 15.