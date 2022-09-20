The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization announced their Golden Net/Medalist Tournament winners. This year’s 18-hole medalist and Golden Net went April. Among the nine-hole golfers, Virginia Newcomb was the Golden Net and Kristina Purdy was this year’s Medalist winner.

The three-week Bridge Tournament results revealed Marlene Lee as the first place winner. In second was Carol Schneider, third was Sarah Baird, fourth was Bernadine Christensen, fifth was Wendy Lehr and in sixth, Carole Wollin.