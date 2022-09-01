At its Aug. 23 meeting, the village board approved the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s proposed plan to redesign the intersection at Main Street and Deerfield Road. This intersection is flagged as the highest crash density area from 2016 to 2020 in the village, Marshall Police Chief John Nault wrote in a statement.
At its Aug. 23 meeting, the village board approved the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s proposed plan to redesign the intersection at Main Street and Deerfield Road. This intersection is flagged as the highest crash density area from 2016 to 2020 in the village, Marshall Police Chief John Nault wrote in a statement.
At its Aug. 23 meeting, the village board approved the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s proposed plan to redesign the intersection at Main Street and Deerfield Road. This intersection is flagged as the highest crash density area from 2016 to 2020 in the village, Marshall Police Chief John Nault wrote in a statement.
At its Aug. 23 meeting, the village board approved the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s proposed plan to redesign the intersection at Main Street and Deerfield Road. This intersection is flagged as the highest crash density area from 2016 to 2020 in the village, Marshall Police Chief John Nault wrote in a statement.
The intersection with the highest crash rate in the village of Marshall is expected to be redesigned before the fall to reduce accidents in the area.
At its Aug. 23 meeting, the village board approved the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s proposed plan to redesign the intersection at Main Street and Deerfield Road. This intersection is flagged as the highest crash density area from 2016 to 2020 in the village, Marshall Police Chief John Nault wrote in a statement.
Nault said that he reached out to the DOT earlier this year to see what could potentially be done about the intersection, because it’s an unsafe intersection due to the lack of a passing lane on Main Street.
“Cars traveling westbound on Highway 19 (towards Sun Prairie) constantly pass cars on the right that are trying to turn left onto Deerfield Rd,” Nault said. “This happens probably hundreds of times per day.”
He added that this creates an unsafe intersection for multiple reasons, including the illegality of entering the bike lane to pass another vehicle, a dangerous convergence of vehicles when they re-merge into the driving lane, and a lack of signage and initial planning at the intersection to remind drivers it’s illegal to pass via the bike lane.
The proposed redesign would move the bike lane as far north as possible and allow for a new left turn lane on Main Street. This would prevent cars from needing to pass through the bike lane. The plan would elliminate five parking spots on Main Street.
In conversations with businesses near the intersection, Nault said all owners acknowledged the safety issues of the intersection and gave positive feedback for the plan. He added that Terry Hellenbrand, who owns Hellenbrand’s Ace Hardware on the southeast corner of the intersection, showed the most concern about the elimination of the parking stalls.
However, Nault said in conversations with Hellenbrand, the two discussed removing the 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. parking restriction from the west side of his business, although Nault did not say whether the restriction would be lifted at this time.
The plan is expected to be completed by this fall, potentially before the end of September, village clerk Lindsey Johnson said. Nault said the DOT told him there will be no cost to the village for the project.
Nault said data from the most recent draft of the village’s updated comprehensive plan indicates that more than 75% of the village’s traffic enters from Main Street/Highway 19 and northbound Highway 73 traffic.