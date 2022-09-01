The intersection with the highest crash rate in the village of Marshall is expected to be redesigned before the fall to reduce accidents in the area.

At its Aug. 23 meeting, the village board approved the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s proposed plan to redesign the intersection at Main Street and Deerfield Road. This intersection is flagged as the highest crash density area from 2016 to 2020 in the village, Marshall Police Chief John Nault wrote in a statement.

