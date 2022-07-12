There is great baseball sitting right under the noses of southern Wisconsin residents. At Fireman’s Parks across the area, the Dairyland Collegiate League puts on an unassuming air of being just a developmental summer league. But, the 5-team organization has a tendency of putting on a show.
The race for first place in the league has been red-hot from the jump, and that was no better personified than a game between the Johnson Creek Mapaches and the Lakeside Beach Bums on Friday, July 8 at Johnson Creek Fireman’s Park.
This was a game of pedigree. The Bums and Mapaches were two of the original three teams in the league, and Johnson Creek is the reigning champion. The Mapaches and Bums sit at third and fifth, respectively, in the DCL standings and both needed a victory badly. That fight was evident as the game extended to extra innings.
In the end, the reigning champs showed why they earned that crown last season. Johnson Creek’s Justin Swanson (North Park University) hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the tenth inning to earn his Mapaches a 4-3 victory.
While Johnson Creek would eventually get the win, it was a commendable effort from Lakeside.
Johnson Creek flexed its offensive firepower early, scoring a run in the bottom of the third, sixth, and seventh innings to assume a 3-1 advantage as the game neared its end. The Bums were faced with the tough task of batting against one of Johnson Creek’s better arms, Cole Lambird (Olney Community College).
Lambird pitched a whopping nine innings for the Mapaches that Friday afternoon. He struck out eight batters as he kept the Bums’ bats silent for most of the game. Lambird was strong, but the fight from Lakeside was stronger in the top of the eighth inning. With their backs against the wall, the Bums provided an answer.
Lakeside took advantage of an error and a walk to load the bases with only one out. First baseman Justin Kerestes (Northwood University) came up in the clutch, hammering a grounder through the left side of the infield to score two runs and tie the game at three runs apiece.
After a silent bottom of the eighth from Johnson Creek, Lakeside looked prime to take the lead in the top of the ninth. Outfielder Cameron Schaaf (UW-Stout) laced his second double of the game into left field and a subsequent error moved him to third base with no outs. Facing a devastating collapse, Lambird regained his composure.
Two of his eight strikeouts on the day came in the top of the ninth inning as he quickly took hold of the inning. One pop up later, he had escaped disaster. A fruitless effort from the Mapaches’ offense in the bottom of the ninth set the dramatic stage of extra innings.
The DCL follows the MLB’s current extra innings format, where a base runner begins on second base and the batting team begins the inning with one out. Lambird was replaced on the mound by Scott Henrich (Missouri S&T), which proved to be a smart move.
Henrich recovered from an early wild pitch to strand the gifted runner there thanks to back-to-back strikeouts. His work delivered Johnson Creek a chance to walk away with a tremendous, gritty victory.
Dylan Mass (Saint Leo University) started on second base for the Mapaches, and Alex Mielcarz (University of Saint Francis) was intentionally walked to put runners on first and second with one out. A pop out put some added pressure on Swanson as he approached the plate with the game on the line.
He delivered, hammering a ball between the third baseman and shortstop to buy Mass time to round third and slide safely into home plate. The Mapaches spilled out of their dugout, tackling Swanson in celebration and dousing him in water and gatorade.
Momentum from the big win obviously translated for Johnson Creek, as well. Following the electric victory over Lakeside, the Mapaches thumped the current top team in the league, Maunesha, 12-2 on Monday, July 11.
Lakeside has seen some benefits from the close contest, as well. The Bums split a doubleheader with Maunesha on Saturday, July 9, for an impressive victory.
Johnson Creek’s home stand continues as they host Waukesha on Thursday, July 14. Lakeside will play the Foxes as well, just a day earlier. The Mapaches and Bums will reunite once again on Saturday, July 16 at Lakeside for another exciting edition of this evolving rivalry.
--
Dairyland Collegiate League standings
(as of Monday, July 11)
1. Wisconsin Cheese Kings, 16-5
2. Maunesha River Rats, 15-7
3. Johnson Creek Mapaches, 11-13
4. Waukesha Foxes, 7-14
5. Lakeside Beach Bums, 6-16