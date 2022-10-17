The postseason officially began for both the Marshall and Waterloo cross country teams on Saturday, Oct. 15 as they traveled down to Lions Park in Mazomanie for the 2022 Capitol Conference Championships. 

The event was split into north and south sections. Both Marshall and Waterloo participated in the south races. In the boys race, Waterloo finished fifth with 107 team points to edge out Marshall in sixth with 135 team points. Waterloo was the only of the two schools with enough runners to qualify in the girls race, taking fifth with 132 team points.

Marshall junior Jaxon Hornby took fifth in the boys south race at the Capitol Conference championships, hosted by Wisconsin Heights, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Waterloo junior Harrison Schaefer (left) and senior Sam Billingsley (right) run at the Capitol Conference meet, hosted by Wisconsin Heights, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Marshall sophomore Emma Hellenbrand runs at the Capitol Conference meet, hosted by Wisconsin Heights, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
A trio of Waterloo athletes compete in the Capitol Conference meet, hosted by Wisconsin Heights, on Saturday, Oct. 15. Junior Cordelia Webber (#3628), senior Maddelyn Webster (#3629), and sophomore Corryn Retzloff (#3626) helped the girls team to a fifth place finish.

