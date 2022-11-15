Marshall Village Hall Plans
Renderings of plans for a new Marshall Village Hall and Police Department, provided to the village by Kueny Architects.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

The Marshall Village Board last week approved its 2023 budget and is now looking to finalize designs of a potential new village hall.

After a public hearing on Nov. 8, the board approved the budget documents with no changes from its draft form. The budget includes a 14% decrease in levied property taxes from 2022. The village has not yet calculated the levy rate on individual households, administrator Judy Weter wrote in an email.

