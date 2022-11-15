The Marshall Village Board last week approved its 2023 budget and is now looking to finalize designs of a potential new village hall.
After a public hearing on Nov. 8, the board approved the budget documents with no changes from its draft form. The budget includes a 14% decrease in levied property taxes from 2022. The village has not yet calculated the levy rate on individual households, administrator Judy Weter wrote in an email.
A 2.7% decrease in spending from last year is mostly made up of a 15% cut to general government operations, which includes staff salaries. The village had hoped to add an administrative assistant position next year, but determined it could not afford to.
The village also approved its capital improvement plan, which is not binding but lays the groundwork for future projects in the village. The plan in 2023 earmarks $3.5 million for a new village hall building to house village staff and the police department.
While the village is starting to plan for the funding needed to take on a potential village hall project, the future of the project is not yet decided.
At the Nov. 8 meeting, board members were told that the village’s Building Committee had approved building designs for the potential project. Board member Andrea Andrews said that the plans will now go to the Planning Commission and then the Village Board for approval.
The village has been working with Kueny Architects, based in Pleasant Prairie, on blueprints for the building. Weter wrote that the village does not yet have an estimated price tag for construction of the Kueny plans.
After the board approves the plans, if it chooses to do so, the village can seek bids to construct the building. Those bids would provide cost estimates for the board to consider.
Marshall has had its sights set on a new municipal building for more than four years now. Delays have arisen in the design process as well as uncertainty about the project’s price tag. Board members have been hoping to keep the cost for the project well below $3.5 million, but have had trouble nailing down estimates.