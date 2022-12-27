Members of the Marshall Area EMS volunteer first responders team were honored Dec. 12 with plaques from the Marshall Area Business Association and the Dane County EMS Division for the group’s 45 years of service to Marshall and surrounding towns. The organization will terminate its service on Jan. 1, 2023, as the City of Sun Prairie takes up responsibility for EMS coverage in the area.
Members of the Marshall Area EMS volunteer first responders team were honored at the Dec. 12 Fire Department holiday event, with plaques from the Marshall Area Business Association and the Dane County EMS Division thanking the group for its 45 years of service to Marshall and surrounding towns.
EMS Director Scott Allain was also presented with a plaque from the fire department.
The organization will terminate its service effective Jan. 1, 2023, as the City of Sun Prairie takes up responsibility for EMS coverage in the area.