The Marshall baseball team has taken on strong challenge after strong challenge thus far in the 2023 season. The Cardinals have emerged from their first two weeks of competition with an even 3-3 record, beating Wisconsin Dells, Lodi, and River Valley while falling to Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, and Deerfield.

Those Lakeside Lutheran and Deerfield losses came back-to-back to start last week. First up for Marshall was a trip to Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Apr. 11, a tight 2-1 loss.

Tags