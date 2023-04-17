The Marshall baseball team has taken on strong challenge after strong challenge thus far in the 2023 season. The Cardinals have emerged from their first two weeks of competition with an even 3-3 record, beating Wisconsin Dells, Lodi, and River Valley while falling to Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, and Deerfield.
Those Lakeside Lutheran and Deerfield losses came back-to-back to start last week. First up for Marshall was a trip to Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Apr. 11, a tight 2-1 loss.
Marshall led for much of the game, scoring the opening run in the top of the third inning. Junior center fielder Matthew Motl was responsible for scoring, leading the inning off by drawing a walk. He soon stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Senior first baseman Peyton Kleinheinz would bring him in with an infield grounder, which was mishandled by the third baseman. Motl came in to score to give the Cardinals a lead that would last through the fifth inning.
Senior pitcher Wyatt Jennings threw a gem of a game for the Cardinals on the mound. He threw a complete game, striking out six batters in the process. He allowed just three hits. Two of those hits came in the bottom of the sixth inning, though. Paired with an error, that was enough for Lakeside Lutheran to retake a 2-1 lead. Marshall couldn't get anything across the plate in the top of the seventh to take a loss.
Marshall's schedule got no easier with a trip to Deerfield, arguably the best team in Division 3 this season, on Thursday, Apr. 13. Undeterred, the Cardinals undoubtedly held their own in a 4-0 loss.
Deerfield threw senior Florida State commit Cal Fisher on the mound. He struck out 15 Cardinals in a one-hit complete game. Marshall starting sophomore Carson Connelly threw a complete game, as well, striking out four while allowing seven hits and four earned runs.
The tides turned back in Marshall's favor on Friday, Apr. 14 in a home 3-2 win over River Valley. The Cardinals' string of strong pitching performances continued with Kleinheinz, who pitched six and one third innings with four strikeouts, three hits allowed, and two earned runs. Junior Karter Grossman closed out the final two outs of the ballgame.
Marshall entered the bottom of the third inning needing an offensive spark after falling behind 2-0. Mitchell Pletcher would provide it by leading off the inning with a triple to left center field. He would come in to score on a River Valley error. Sophomore catcher Teseo Ruelas would provide the equalizer, drawing a walk to keep the run alive. An error moved him to second base before he stole third. Connelly would bring him around in the following at bat, tying the game at two runs each.
The Cardinals would take the lead completely in the bottom of the fifth. Jackson Neuberger led off with a single and quickly advanced to second base on an error then to third on a groundout from Pletcher. Senior Collin Petersen then batted him in with a single, giving the Cardinals a lead they would never relinquish.
This week, Marshall leaves its brutal non-conference schedule in the rearview mirror as it turns its attention to Capitol - South conference play. First up is the Cardinals' series with New Glarus. They'll first travel to the Glarner Knights on Tuesday, Apr. 18 and then host them on Thursday, Apr. 20.