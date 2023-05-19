The Marshall baseball team stepped up exactly when it needed to this season. The Cardinals entered the final week of Capitol - South conference play in need of some wins but up against the top team in the standings, Cambridge.
Marshall saved its best for last. The Cardinals busted a three-game losing streak by beating the Blue Jays twice, 5-4 at home and 4-3 on the road, to keep hopes of a shared conference title alive.
Cambridge entered the series with a dominant 13-2 record, including a 6-1 mark in conference play. Marshall was clawing to stay in the race with a 5-3 record in the Capitol - South. The series' inaugural game at Marshall Firemen's Park on Tuesday, May 16 set the precedent for the Cardinals to turn the tides.
It was a stellar start on the mound for Marshall senior Wyatt Jennings. He threw six scoreless innings, keeping the Blue Jays' offense at bay by only allowing one hit over that span with five strikeouts.
His offense provided some cushion in the meantime. After two scoreless innings, Marshall broke through in the bottom of the third with a run. Cole Pennekamp drew a walk and worked his way all the way to third base. Sophomore Teseo Ruelas drove him in with a single, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead they would never relinquish.
That advantage only grew from then on. Marshall would tack on one run in both the fourth and fifth inning and two more in the bottom of the sixth.
Pennekamp brought in the fourth inning's run by clobbering a sacrifice fly to left field to score junior Matthew Motl. Ruelas would come in to score in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a single from senior Peyton Kleinheinz. In the bottom of the sixth, Ruelas and fellow sophomore Carson Connelly connected on back-to-back singles to score Mitchell Pletcher and senior Collin Petersen. This boosted Marshall's lead up to a convincing 5-0 size.
Jennings' iron grip on the game from the pitching mound loosened in the top of the seventh inning. Cambridge connected on two singles and a double, driving in three runs in a hurry. Kleinheinz stepped in for relief and, while the Blue Jays would score one more, he got the third out with a pop out. Marshall survived, 5-4.
The Cardinals kept their trend of striking first up in the rematch, this time at Cambridge High School on Thursday, May 18. After silence from both sides through two innings, Marshall picked up three runs in the top of the third.
Collin Petersen sparked what was a two-out rally by drawing a walk. Ruelas did the same to set the stage for Connelly. He crushed a triple to dead center field, bringing both runners home. Connelly wouldn't stay on the base path long, either, as Motl followed suit with a double to make it a 3-0 Marshall lead.
Connelly also got the start on the mound for the Cardinals. He was responsible for Cambridge's lack of scoring through four innings, but the Blue Jays eventually broke through with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Connelly logged six innings in total, allowing just one earned run with three strikeouts.
That one-run lead for Marshall would disappear in the bottom of the seventh inning. With Petersen on the mound to close things out, Cambridge connected on a clutch double to tie the game up. Petersen would close out the inning to send the game to extra innings.
His offense gave him immediate support in the top of the eighth inning. Junior Brayden Klubertanz would score the go-ahead run, courtesy of a clutch single from the bat of Jennings.
That 4-3 advantage was all Petersen needed. He was lights-out in the bottom of the eighth inning, striking out two of the four batters he saw to ice the game.
The wins not only stopped Marshall's three-game losing streak, they boosted it to second place in the current Capitol - South conference standings with a 7-3 record. First-place New Glarus still controls its own fate at 7-2. If 6-3 Cambridge can pull off a win against the Glarner Knights on Friday, May 19, there will be a three-way tie for first place in the conference.
Overall, Marshall is rocking with a 10-8 record. The Cardinals' regular season will come to a close on Tuesday, May 23 with a home non-conference matchup with Watertown Luther Prep.
Later that week, the WIAA state tournament will begin. Marshall earned itself the No. 8 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 3. The Cardinals' regional opener game will be at home against No. 9 seed Lancaster on Thursday, May 25. The winner of that game will face No. 1 seed Dodgeville in the next round.
--
Capitol - South conference baseball standings
-as of Thursday, May 18
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. New Glarus, 7-2 (11-4)
2. Marshall, 7-3 (10-8)
3. Cambridge, 6-3 (13-4)
T4. Belleville, 4-6 (7-13)
T4. Wisconsin Heights, 4-6 (7-11)
6. Waterloo, 1-9 (5-14)