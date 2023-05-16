The race for the Capitol — South conference title has been a rousing one in 2023. Three teams remain in the hunt entering the final week of conference play: Cambridge, New Glarus, and Marshall.

The Cardinals split their series with Wisconsin Heights last week, leaving them with a 5-3 conference record. Cambridge sits atop the current standings at 6-1 and New Glarus slots in at second with a 5-2 record.

