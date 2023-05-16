The race for the Capitol — South conference title has been a rousing one in 2023. Three teams remain in the hunt entering the final week of conference play: Cambridge, New Glarus, and Marshall.
The Cardinals split their series with Wisconsin Heights last week, leaving them with a 5-3 conference record. Cambridge sits atop the current standings at 6-1 and New Glarus slots in at second with a 5-2 record.
Marshall’s recent series with Wisconsin Heights was a topsy-turvy one. The Cardinals dominated the first game, an 8-1 win at home on Tuesday, May 9. The Vanguards exacted revenge in the rematch at their place on Friday, May 12, staving off a feverous seventh-inning comeback to win 8-7.
The Cardinals had no need for a comeback in Tuesday’s series opener as they scored three runs in both the first and second innings.
The bats got moving in the bottom of the first inning as senior Collin Petersen led off with a single and was subsequently scored on a single from sophomore Carson Connelly. Junior Matthew Motl did one even better, launching a triple into center field to score Connelly. Senior Peyton Kleinheinz brought Motl in with a groundout, establishing a 3-0 lead for the Cardinals.
Wisconsin Height’s missteps help Marshall match that scoring output again in the bottom of the second inning. The Vanguards walked four Cardinals to bring a run in for free. In the ensuing at bat, both Connelly and sophomore Teseo Ruelas would score on wild pitches.
For some added cushion, Marshall would add two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. A pair of misjudged fielder’s choices allowed both Petersen and Connelly to come home, boosting Marshall’s lead to 8-0.
As this went on, senior pitcher Wyatt Jennings kept Wisconsin Heights’ offense silent. In his six innings of work, he allowed just six hits and one earned runs with five strikeouts. Kleinheinz came in to close out the final inning, securing Marshall’s 8-1 victory.
The Vanguards seemed intent on not letting history repeat itself on Friday’s rematch. Instead, they came out swinging with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Wisconsin Heights would score one in the second inning, two more in the fourth, and two in the sixth to race out to an 8-1 lead.
Heading into the top of the seventh inning, Marshall’s offense showed some guts to try to get back into the game. Jennings led off with a single and off the offense went.
In a flash, senior Tyler Petersen, junior Karter Grossman, Ruelas, Motl, Connelly, and Kleinheinz all also added singles. Paired up with walks drawn from Collin Petersen and Mitchell Pletcher, the Cardinals scorched six runs across the plate. The comeback attempt fell just short with a called third strike, allowing Wisconsin Heights to escape with an 8-7 victory.
Between these two conference showdowns, Marshall took an 8-2 loss to non-conference Edgewood on Wednesday, May 10. Paired with an 8-3 loss to non-conference Columbus on Monday, May 15, Marshall will enter its biggest series of the season on a three-game losing streak. Prior to the Edgewood loss, Marshall had won four straight.
The Cardinals will play host to the Bluejays of Cambridge first on Tuesday, May 16. They’ll travel over to Cambridge to close the series out on Thursday, May 18. A pair of wins for Marshall would prop the Cardinals up to second place in the standings and drop the Bluejays down to third. Cambridge would have to beat New Glarus the following week for a three-way tie for first place.
Following that final conference series, only one game remains on the regular season schedule for Marshall. The Cardinals will host a non-conference matchup with Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, May 23.