The Capitol - South conference introduced a new approach to playing conference games in 2023. Instead of spreading opponents out, teams would play each other twice in the same week, weather permitting, to really get a taste of who the top team was.

A trend is beginning to develop for the Marshall baseball team in this new conference setup. First, the Cardinals split a dramatic series with New Glarus two weeks ago, winning the first game but losing the second. A similar story emerged with last week's series opponent, Belleville.

Marshall's Cole Pennekamp came home to score a run in a road loss to Belleville on Tuesday, Apr. 25.
Marshall junior Karter Grossman allowed no hits and earned the save in a home win over Belleville on Thursday, Apr. 27.

