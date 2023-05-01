The Capitol - South conference introduced a new approach to playing conference games in 2023. Instead of spreading opponents out, teams would play each other twice in the same week, weather permitting, to really get a taste of who the top team was.
A trend is beginning to develop for the Marshall baseball team in this new conference setup. First, the Cardinals split a dramatic series with New Glarus two weeks ago, winning the first game but losing the second. A similar story emerged with last week's series opponent, Belleville.
The Wildcats won the first matchup at home on Tuesday, Apr. 25, 6-4. Marshall rebounded nicely at home days later, though, crushing Belleville 7-0 on Thursday, Apr. 27 to get back on track.
Tuesday's road loss was an understandably frustrating one for Marshall. The Cardinals entered the fifth inning with a 4-1 lead thanks to some lively action from the bats and a strong start on the mound from senior Wyatt Jennings.
After Belleville nabbed a run in the bottom of the first inning, Marshall broke the game wide open with three in the top of the third. Cole Pennekamp, Mitchell Pletcher, and senior Collin Petersen all came around to score.
Jennings would help himself out in the top of the fourth, as well. He reached base on an error and was soon brought home on a double from Pletcher to boost Marshall's lead up to 4-1.
The wheels fell off a bit in the bottom of the fifth inning as Belleville pushed a pair of runs across the board to narrow the deficit down to 4-3. The lead evaporated in the bottom of the seventh as Belleville pushed the tying run across to push the game to extra innings.
Marshall couldn't muster anything from Belleville's relief pitcher in neither the eighth nor ninth innings as he allowed only one hit. Belleville would finally break through in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run, walk-off home run to hand Marshall a devastating 6-4 loss. This was the Cardinals' second consecutive walk-off loss in extra innings.
Undeterred, Marshall brought the fire in Thursday's rematch at Marshall Firemen's Park.
Maddux Anacker made his varsity debut on the pitching mound and turned in a gem, going six innings with only four hits allowed, no runs, and six strikeouts. Karter Grossman came in to finish off the top of the seventh, closing things out with a strikeout and no hits allowed.
The offense wasted no time jumping all over Belleville, pushing across five runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the bottom of the seventh.
Collin Petersen led off by drawing a walk, followed by a single from Ruelas and a double from sophomore Carson Connelly to bring Petersen in to score. Both Ruelas and Connelly would soon trot home, as well, as junior Matthew Motl smoked a single. The hit party only continued as senior Peyton Kleinheinz collected another single. Pennekamp put a final stamp on the inning, nailing a double to left to score both Motl and Kleinheinz.
That trend of collecting hits continued in the bottom of the second as Ruelas led off with a single. Kleinheinz would follow a few batters later to knock him around with a single of his own. Jennings would immediately follow with Marshall's eighth hit of the day, a single to bring Kleinheinz home and bring the game to its final score, 7-0.
The win and loss last week leave Marshall with an even 5-5 record on the season. The Cardinals are also an even 2-2 in Capitol - South conference games. The trend of conference series continues this week with bitter rival Waterloo. Marshall will be on the road on Tuesday, May 2 and will host the Pirates on Friday, May 5.