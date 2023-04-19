Prior to beginning the 2023 season, Marshall head baseball coach Shane Murphy noted the sectional experience his players took away from last season as a major factor. Those team leaders were already able to lean on that veteran wisdom in the Cardinals' Capitol - South conference opener on Tuesday, Apr. 18 at New Glarus.
A back-and-forth game left Marshall trailing 5-4 heading into the seventh inning. In the top half, sophomore shortstop Carson Connelly tied things up by firing a grounder into right field. Senior Wyatt Jennings kept the clutch streak going, lacing a two-run RBI into center field to put the Cardinals ahead 7-5.
There was still work left to be done on the defensive end, though. Senior Collin Petersen took the mound for the first time that game, and the go-ahead run quickly took the plate as New Glarus opened the bottom of the seventh by reaching on an error and drawing a walk. Petersen never flinched, fielding a bunt and striking out back-to-back batters to secure Marshall's victory.
"It's huge for our confidence," Petersen said. "We've had some things we've had to work on this season, so coming out here and getting it done with a win can be a massive boost."
"We have some veteran experience on this team," Jennings said. "But, there are a lot of big pieces of this team that are younger guys. We want them to be successful and confident just like us, especially as we get into conference season. This win was huge for us and building everyone up."
Before Jennings, Petersen, and Connelly could step up in the clutch, there were plenty of fireworks in the previous six innings.
Marshall started the game on an inspiring note as both Petersen and sophomore catcher Teseo Ruelas led the game off with back-to-back doubles. Petersen came around to Ruelas' bomb and Ruelas himself would sprint home on a wild pitch to give the Cardinals an early 2-0 lead.
On top of being the team's hero at the plate, Jennings got the start on the mound. While he kept the Glarner Knights' bats quiet in the bottom of the first, they responded in the bottom of the second.
New Glarus' offense hit a hot streak midway through the inning with four of five batters in a row collecting singles. The well-placed shots would bring three runs across for the home squad, awarding them a 3-2 lead. It wouldn't last long.
Marshall returned to the plate in the top of the third on a mission to retake its lead. Collin Petersen reached on a leadoff error and Ruelas made New Glarus pay with an RBI single into center field. Ruelas would come in to score as well as senior first baseman Peyton Kleinheinz hammered an RBI groundout to first base, restoring a 4-3 Marshall lead.
It took some time, but New Glarus would claw its way back on top. The comeback started in the bottom of the fourth, as a pair of Marshall errors let a run slip home. The bases were loaded for three at bats, but Jennings composed himself to only let one come home. The Glarner Knights would retake the lead in the bottom of the fifth as a some smart bunting was followed by single to shallow left, giving them a 5-4 advantage.
Marshall got a man to second in the top of the sixth but couldn't bring him in. The Cardinals also benefitted from a stellar relief inning from junior Karter Grossman in the bottom of the sixth, retiring the side in order to give the Cardinals' bats one more chance.
The offense responded to the positive momentum shift as Ruelas drew a gutsy, full-count walk to start the top of the seventh inning. Connelly's ensuing ripper to second was too much for the fielder to handle, bringing Ruelas home to tie it up.
The Cardinals were looking extra innings in the face as a pair of strikeouts preceded Jennings' approach to the plate. Undeterred, he rocketed his game-saving single into center to plate both Connelly and sophomore Mitchell Pletcher.
"I was just trying to stay focused," Jennings said. "I hadn't had a hit yet on the day so I just wanted to find a fastball and swing how I do in practice. I couldn't be happier. It was my turn to do my job, so I did it."
With a two-run lead in hand, New Glarus kept the game interesting as a Marshall error at second base and a walk from Collin Petersen on the mound brought the game-winning run to the plate with no outs. He and his defense responded perfectly, forcing a put out at first on a bunt followed by back-to-back strikeouts to put things away.
The victory bumps Marshall up to a 4-3 overall record on the season and 1-0 in the Capitol - South conference. These two conference rivals will meet again this week, this time at Marshall Firemen's Park on Thursday, Apr. 20. Next week's conference series will be against Belleville, first at their place on Tuesday, Apr. 25 then at home on Thursday, Apr. 27. The Cardinals will close next week with a non-conference home matchup with Edgewood on Friday, Apr. 28.