Prior to beginning the 2023 season, Marshall head baseball coach Shane Murphy noted the sectional experience his players took away from last season as a major factor. Those team leaders were already able to lean on that veteran wisdom in the Cardinals' Capitol - South conference opener on Tuesday, Apr. 18 at New Glarus.

A back-and-forth game left Marshall trailing 5-4 heading into the seventh inning. In the top half, sophomore shortstop Carson Connelly tied things up by firing a grounder into right field. Senior Wyatt Jennings kept the clutch streak going, lacing a two-run RBI into center field to put the Cardinals ahead 7-5.

COLLIN PETERSEN
Marshall senior closer Collin Petersen struck out back-to-back batters in the bottom of the seventh to earn the save at New Glarus on Tuesday, Apr. 18.
TYLER PETERSEN
Marshall senior third baseman Tyler Petersen takes a swing at New Glarus on Tuesday, Apr. 18.
WYATT JENNINGS
Marshall senior Wyatt Jennings drove in two runs in the top of the seventh inning to give the Cardinals a 7-5 win at New Glarus on Tuesday, Apr. 18.

