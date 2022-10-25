The Marshall Village Board is weighing its 2023 budget and future capital projects ahead of its budgetary public hearing in November, and discussions have raised concerns about a tightening financial situation for the village.
Both the village’s 2023 budget and the village’s capital improvement plan, which lays out future projects the village might undertake, will be finalized after a Nov. 8 public hearing.
“We have a balanced budget, so we don’t have to increase the tax levy,” Trustee Jason Pitzer said. “It’s a little tight, we had to make some cuts in terms of staff and move some money around.”
Village staff do not yet know the exact levy rate for the 2023 budget, Village Administrator Judy Weter wrote in an email, because the draft budget is subject to change after the public hearing.
The village had hoped to include funds to hire an administrative assistant, Pitzer said in a later interview, but ultimately decided it could not afford to. The assistant position would have helped to assist in a staffing transition as Weter plans to retire at the end of the year.
Alongside consulting firm Public Administration Associates, the village is reviewing applications to replace Weter and will conduct finalist interviews next month.
The main point of contention for the board was the inclusion of $3.5 million for a new village hall in the draft capital improvement plan. In the draft, borrowing and spending for that are slated to begin next year. Trustee Pitzer expressed concerns about committing to that spending before more robust financial planning could be done. He advocated for moving that spending out until 2024.
“If that hits next year, that’s going to cause a pretty considerable issue for our general fund balance in future years,” Pitzer told his colleagues. “I think we need to establish a path forward.”
Trustee Andrew Andrews and Village President Chris Campbell both said during an Oct. 11 meeting that the board has long planned to move forward with this project.
“At the beginning of the conversation about building the village hall, we had that conversation,” Andrews said. “We asked that question, do we even go down this road? I don’t think we would have gotten this far if it wasn’t something we looked into.”
Marshall has had its sights set on a new municipal building, which would house village staff as well as the police department, for more than four years now. Delays have arisen in the design process as well as uncertainty about the project’s price tag. Board members have been hoping to keep the cost for the project well below $3.5 million, but have had trouble nailing down estimates.
“In those discussions,” Campbell said, referring to initial decisions to move forward with the project, “I was adamantly against putting the village in a position where we were in dire straits.”
“I don’t have confidence that we’re not doing that,” Pitzer responded.
Campbell and Andrews advocated for moving forward in discussions with consultants Kueny Architects until a final price tag was decided on. Then, they said, the village could make its decision on whether and when to proceed.
The public hearing on the draft budget and capital improvement plan will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.