Competing on familiar grounds can be a huge benefit in a precise sport such as track and field. Marshall was able to reap the benefits of this as the Cardinals hosted the 2023 Capitol conference meet on Tuesday, May 16. Home-field advantage showed through as both the boys and girls teams finished in sixth place in their respective categories.

As has been the case all season, junior Wynn Held finished near the top of the leaderboards in multiple events. Her best finish came in the 100 meter dash, where she took fourth with a time of 13.42 seconds. She also added a fourth place finish in the pole vault with a height of seven and a half feet and an eighth place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.53 seconds.

Tags