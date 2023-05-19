Competing on familiar grounds can be a huge benefit in a precise sport such as track and field. Marshall was able to reap the benefits of this as the Cardinals hosted the 2023 Capitol conference meet on Tuesday, May 16. Home-field advantage showed through as both the boys and girls teams finished in sixth place in their respective categories.
As has been the case all season, junior Wynn Held finished near the top of the leaderboards in multiple events. Her best finish came in the 100 meter dash, where she took fourth with a time of 13.42 seconds. She also added a fourth place finish in the pole vault with a height of seven and a half feet and an eighth place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.53 seconds.
Junior Paige Billig came the closest to securing the Marshall girls a conference championship. She took second overall in the discus with a throw of 99'4". The throwing events as a whole were a huge success for Marshall's girls. Sophomore Alexandra Moreth also took fourth in the discus while senior Cortney Checky finished seventh. Checky was also Marshall's top finisher in the shot put in sixth with Moreth right behind her in seventh.
The Cardinals also picked up a handful more top-10 finishes on the track. Sophomore Kierstin Hoel took seventh in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 54.91 seconds. Freshman teammate Keira Hellenbrand finished right behind her in eighth. Hoel would also nab eighth in the 100 meter hurdles while senior Elizabeth Yanke put up a 10th place effort in the 400 meter dash.
As for the boys, their two best efforts came in the 100 and 400 meter dashes with a pair of fourth place finishes. Senior Peyton Colden ran a 11.54 second time in the 100 meter dash while sophomore Max Timpel put up a time of 54.91 seconds in the 400 meter dash.
The boys also put up a trio of fourth place finishes in the relays. Sophomore Fernando Campos, freshman Carter Pettit, sophomore Jose Ayala-Santacruz, and Colden ran a time of 45.85 seconds for fourth in the 4x100 meter relay. That same group also took fourth in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:36.29. Finally, sophomore Daniel Nickel, junior Jaxon Hornby, junior Caden Norquay, and senior Trevor Thede put up a time of 3:47.95 for fourth in the 4x400 meter relay.
Hornby and Norquay also found individual success on the track. Hornby finished sixth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:07.11 and Norquay nabbed seventh in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.49 seconds.
Senior Grant Chadwick led the charge in the field with his throwing prowess. He finished fifth in both the shot put and discus with throws of 44'4" and 124'8", respectively. Junior Kody Finke also put up a height of 10'6" in the pole vault to tie for fifth place.
With the conference meet now behind them, the Cardinals will now turn their focus towards the WIAA state tournament. They'll be competing in Regional 4C of Sectional 4 in Division 3. Other teams included in this regional include Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Albany, Argyle/Pecatonica, Black Hawk, Cambridge, Darlington, Deerfield, Madison Country Day, Monticello, Parkview, and Waterloo.
The state tournament kicks off on Monday, May 22 with regionals at Darlington High School. Qualified teams and athletes will then advance to sectionals at Horicon High School on Thursday, May 25. The season culminates with the WIAA state meet, which will be hosted by UW-La Crosse on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.