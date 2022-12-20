The early portion of the 2022-23 season has been all about growth for the Marshall boys basketball program. Most members of this youthful team are getting their first varsity reps, and there have been growing pains. The Cardinals entered a Monday, Dec. 19 home matchup with Poynette with a 2-2 record, fresh off a nine point loss to Lodi. Monday's game was an inspiring vision of what this team can be.
Marshall was tenacious on defense first and foremost, producing plenty of turnovers. This led to easy transition baskets, most of which were dropped in by senior forward Peyton Kleinheinz. He led the way with a season-high 24 points as the Cardinals rolled their way to a 67-50.
The Cardinals opted to come out in a man press from the beginning of the game, which proved to be a wise call. Poynette looked unprepared as turnovers piled up. These turnovers were quickly ushered up the court for Kleinheinz and sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins to lay into the bucket. In a flash, Marshall was up 7-2.
"We were trying to pick the tempo of the game up," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "We pressed them and that turned into turnovers and easy baskets. It's been a focus in practice and it was successful tonight. It always helps being able to get quick buckets instead of grinding out possession after possession in the half court set."
Poynette remained pesky as the Pumas started to figure out ways around the tight press and half court defense, but Kleinheinz kept them at arm's length. He was unstoppable, scoring 12 of the Cardinals' next 13 points following the 7-2 start. He knocked down a three-point shot and buried an and-1 bucket during this stretch as Marshall maintained a 20-15 advantage.
Kleinheinz wasn't the only big man with a great first half for Marshall. Junior forward Karter Grossman borrowed the scoring baton for a bit following Kleinheinz's outburst and had seven points in a flash. His contributions came in the midst of an 11-1 run as Marshall took a 28-16 lead.
Poynette just couldn't find holes in Marshall's stingy defense. The Cardinals tacked on one last 8-2 run to take a 36-23 lead into the halftime break.
While Marshall was riding high at half, it was quickly humbled to start the second. Poynette made a surprising choice to switch to a 3-2 zone in the half court defense and implemented a full court press. The Cardinals were caught off guard and coughed up three consecutive turnovers to give up two free layups.
Denniston quickly burned a timeout to settle his troops. This proved to be an effective move. Kleinheinz returned the offense to the status quo with a layup, then Marshall unleashed the deep ball. Miggins and senior guard Collin Petersen nailed back-to-back three-point shots to steal momentum back.
Marshall's shooting sparked a run. Highlighted by a pair of buckets from Kleinheinz, Marshall ripped into a 13-2 run to put the game back out of reach at a score of 54-35.
The two teams traded free throws down the stretch due to some murky foul trouble, but Poynette couldn't cut the game back to even within single digits. Marshall was able to bleed out the clock and hit shots when it needed to for a 67-50 victory, improving to a 3-2 record in the process.
"I hope this creates some confidence in the guys," Denniston said.
Marshall will be at home once again on Wednesday, Dec. 21 against Deerfield. The game was originally scheduled for the Thursday, Dec. 22 but was moved up due to impending inclimate weather. The Cardinals will then wrap up the 2022 calendar year with a road trip to Hustisford on Friday, Dec. 30.