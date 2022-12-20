The early portion of the 2022-23 season has been all about growth for the Marshall boys basketball program. Most members of this youthful team are getting their first varsity reps, and there have been growing pains. The Cardinals entered a Monday, Dec. 19 home matchup with Poynette with a 2-2 record, fresh off a nine point loss to Lodi. Monday's game was an inspiring vision of what this team can be.

Marshall was tenacious on defense first and foremost, producing plenty of turnovers. This led to easy transition baskets, most of which were dropped in by senior forward Peyton Kleinheinz. He led the way with a season-high 24 points as the Cardinals rolled their way to a 67-50.

PEYTON KLEINHEINZ
Marshall senior forward Peyton Kleinheinz led the Cardinals in scoring with 24 in a home win over Poynette on Monday, Dec. 19.
COLLIN PETERSEN
Marshall senior guard Collin Petersen looks for space in a home game against Poynette on Monday, Dec. 19.

BBB: MARSHALL 67, POYNETTE 50

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 P. Kleinheinz 10 1 1-1 24
2 C. Petersen 0 1 2-2 5
3 K. Miggins 4 1 2-2 13
5 R. Campos 2 0 3-4 7
13 J. Hornby 0 0 4-6 4
15 K. Grossman 4 0 3-3 11
40 M. Motl 1 0 1-2 3
TOTALS - 21 3 16-20 67
POYNETTE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 C. Hansen 1 0 2-2 4
3 K. Colstad 1 2 2-2 10
5 A. Klosky 1 1 8-15 13
14 B. Frey 0 0 0-3 0
21 L. Napralla 1 0 2-4 4
23 B. Hackbart 9 0 1-4 19
TOTALS - 13 3 15-30 50

