Marshall's impressive start to the 2023 outdoor track season took another big step forward on Thursday, Apr. 13 as the Cardinals showed out at the Markesan High School invitational. The boys walked away with second place with a team score of 133.5 and the girls were near the top as well, earning fourth place with their score of 76.5.

Both the boys and girls set the tone for what would eventually be a very successful day in the 100 meter dash. Both squads had three top-10 finishers. On the boys side, freshman Carter Pettit finished fourth with a time of 12.14 seconds, senior Peyton Colden was fifth with a 12.18, and sophomore Max Timpel was sixth with a 12.19. As for the girls, senior Kaylee Campbell tied for fifth with a time of 14.01 seconds, junior Wynn Held took seventh with a 14.04, and sophomore Kierstin Hoel nabbed eighth with a 14.25.

Tags