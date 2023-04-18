Marshall's impressive start to the 2023 outdoor track season took another big step forward on Thursday, Apr. 13 as the Cardinals showed out at the Markesan High School invitational. The boys walked away with second place with a team score of 133.5 and the girls were near the top as well, earning fourth place with their score of 76.5.
Both the boys and girls set the tone for what would eventually be a very successful day in the 100 meter dash. Both squads had three top-10 finishers. On the boys side, freshman Carter Pettit finished fourth with a time of 12.14 seconds, senior Peyton Colden was fifth with a 12.18, and sophomore Max Timpel was sixth with a 12.19. As for the girls, senior Kaylee Campbell tied for fifth with a time of 14.01 seconds, junior Wynn Held took seventh with a 14.04, and sophomore Kierstin Hoel nabbed eighth with a 14.25.
Naturally, that success carried over into the 200 meter dash, where the Cardinals would find even greater success. Colden took third for the boys with a time of 24.71 seconds and Held finished fourth for the girls with a time of 28.84 seconds.
Marshall was again present near the top of both races in the 400 meter dash. Senior Trevor Thede picked up a fifth place finish for the boys with a time of 55.63 seconds while senior Elizabeth Yanke took sixth for the girls with a time of 1:10.22.
Junior Jaxon Hornby flexed his abilities in the distance run, as well. He took second place in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:01.26 and third in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:00.83. Sophomore Emma Hellenbrand took on the distance runs for the girls, finishing fourth in the 3,200 with her time of 14:58.96.
Points continued to add up for Marshall in the hurdles. Senior Grant Chadwick took fourth in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a time of 18.90 seconds. Junior Caden Norquay took second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 52.79 seconds. As for the girls, Hoel nabbed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 54.42 seconds.
Both teams were really able to shine in the relays, as well. The boys had a pair of second place finishes, a third place finish, and a fourth place finish. The girls took home one second place, one third place, and two fourth place finishes.
On the boys side, Pettit, Timpel, and Colden teamed up with sophomore Fernando Campos to run the 4x100 relay, taking second with a time of 46.22 seconds. Campos and Pettit then joined sophomores Jose Ayala-Santacruz and River Biwersi for the 4x200, where they ran a 1:40.42 for second place. Timpel and Norquay were joined by senior Trevor Thede and junior Kody Finke for the 4x400, where they finished third with a time of 3:48.36. Finally, senior Drew Johnson and junior Huston Siedschlag were joined by Norquay and Hornby for the 4x800, where they finished fourth with a time of 9:31.91.
As for the girls, the 4x100 proved to be their bread and butter as Campbell and Held teamed up with juniors Sydney Denniston and Lizet Lopez Montas to run a time of 54.16 seconds and finish second. Denniston also contributed to the third-place 4x200 team, which also featured Hoel, senior Cortney Checky, and sophomore Ciara Dowdy. The Cardinals would also take fourth in both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Marshall's boys took a ton of scoring from their throws. Chadwick won the shot put with his distance of 43-06.5, followed closely by senior teammate Taylor Michalak in second with a 43-02.50. Chadwick would also claim second in the discus with a throw of 118-10. Senior teammate Lucas Talks would also nab third with a throw of 111-03.
Sophomore Alexandra Moreth led the way for the girls, taking third in the discus with a throw of 103-07. Junior Paige Billig also took fourth in the event with a 102-03. Checky had the girls' best shot put throw, a 29 flat for seventh.
Pole vault also proved to be lucrative for both sides. Held took home fourth place for the girls with a seven foot flat vault, followed by Hellenbrand in fifth with a 6-06.00. Finke also nabbed fourth for the boys with his vault of 10 feet flat. Sophomore Brady Stensven would also nab the boys a big third place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 38-05.00.
Campbellsport won the boys side of the invitational with a team score of 161.5, followed by Marshall in second and Pardeeville in third with a score of 101. Laconia won the girls side with a score of 146, followed by Campbellsport with 135 and host Markesan in third with a 79.
This week, Marshall returns to Capitol conference competition with a quad at Waterloo High School. The meet will include the host Pirates, Lakeside Lutheran, and Poynette. To close out the week, the Cardinals will head to Deerfield High School for a "mini invitational" on Friday, Apr. 21.