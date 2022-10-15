For as long as the Eastern Suburban football conference has existed, Marshall High School has been its champion. The Cardinals entered 2022 as back-to-back champs, and a familiar foe sat in the path of making it three straight.

Marshall hosted Markesan on Friday, Oct. 14 with the conference title on the line. Both the Cardinals and Hornets entered the game with a perfect 6-0 record in conference play. Marshall fans will remember this exact situation occurred in 2021 as well, with Marshall scoring a 33-22 victory to walk off with a conference title.

MATTHEW MOTL, BRAYDEN KLUBERTANZ
Marshall junior running back Matthew Motl (0) looks for space as fellow junior Brayden Klubertanz (21) delivers a block against Markesan on Friday, Oct. 14.
COLLIN PETERSEN
Marshall senior quarterback Collin Petersen surveys the line before hiking the ball against Markesan on Friday, Oct. 14.

