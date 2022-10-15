For as long as the Eastern Suburban football conference has existed, Marshall High School has been its champion. The Cardinals entered 2022 as back-to-back champs, and a familiar foe sat in the path of making it three straight.
Marshall hosted Markesan on Friday, Oct. 14 with the conference title on the line. Both the Cardinals and Hornets entered the game with a perfect 6-0 record in conference play. Marshall fans will remember this exact situation occurred in 2021 as well, with Marshall scoring a 33-22 victory to walk off with a conference title.
On Friday, history repeated itself. The Cardinals' defense held Markesan to its lowest scoring total of the season and junior running back Matthew Motl punched in three touchdowns as Marshall won 27-6 to claim the league championship.
"The kids know what it takes to keep a culture of success," Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz said. "They've learned from those before them on how they have to go about their business. They knew what to expect. I'm super proud of them for taking down a team we have a ton of respect for in Markesan."
"Our whole team did dog work today," Motl said. "We executed where we needed to and just played hard. We work every day as hard as we possibly can to try to make ourselves better."
This was the biggest test for Marshall's defense all season on the biggest stage. Markesan entered the game undefeated and ranked No. 5 in Division 6 in the wissports.com coaches poll thanks to a powerful offense. The Hornets averaged 45 points per game. Their lowest total of the season was 28 points and they were fresh off of a 71-point game against Cambridge.
Marshall put up a brick wall against Markesan's option rushing attack. Junior defensive lineman Peyton Gundelach made massive plays in the middle all game and his supporting cast was steady in tackling technique to help corral the Hornet's slippery ballcarriers.
"We played assignment football," Kleinheinz said of the defense. "Everyone bought in. Our coaching staff was tremendous all week with their attention to detail to put the kids in a position to succeed. Everyone did their job."
Marshall's defense forced an early punt after Markesan took the opening kickoff, setting its offense up to do something special. Near midfield, Marshall implemented a trick play.
Kleinheinz had done his studying in the film room and discovered Markesan had a habit of over-pursuing on handoffs. On this play, senior quarterback Collin Petersen took the snap, handed to junior running back to Brayden Klubertanz, who then handed off once again to senior running back Ramon Campos on a reverse counter to the left side.
The play worked like a charm. Campos was gone, sprinting 50 yards for the game's first score to give the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead which it would take into the second quarter.
Markesan didn't back down. The Hornets pushed the ball down the field quickly on the ensuing possession thanks to great success with sweep running plays. Again, Marshall's defense stepped up. Facing fourth and goal from the nine yard line, the Cardinals forced an incomplete pass to take over on a turnover on downs.
After a Marshall punt, Markesan looked primed to steal the momentum back. It only took the Hornets four plays to drive 60 yards on its next possession to score its first touchdown of the night midway through the second quarter. An unsuccessful two-point conversion left them trailing, 7-6. The Hornets' defense then came up with a quick three-and-out on Marshall's offense to take the ball right back.
Again, Marshall's defense was the difference. It forced a fourth and one situation near midfield, then stuffed the run up the gut for the second turnover on downs of the first half. Marshall would ride the defense and its one-point lead into the halftime break.
The second half was the Motl show. Marshall was looking to burn clock, and the bruising running back was the man for the job. He orchestrated a long drive for the Cardinals on their first possession of the second half, eventually punching in a score from about 15 yards out, throwing defenders out of his way as he went. He also toted the rock on the two-point conversion to bump Marshall's lead to 15-6.
Marshall's defense kept working in lockstep. Senior defensive end Peyton Kleinheinz made a great play on a third down option play, wrapping up Markesan's quarterback to force a fumble. Markesan recovered but was forced to punt.
From there, Marshall simply ground out the clock. The third quarter bled into the fourth as the running combination of Motl, Petersen, and Klubertanz couldn't be stopped. Motl would punch in two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Marshall started the celebration for its conference title.
The Cardinals finish the season with an 8-1 overall record, a perfect 7-0 mark in conference play, and yet another season of bragging rights as the conference's best team. Still, Marshall's work is not done.
Now, the Cardinals turn their attention towards the WIAA state tournament. Their seeding will be determined on Saturday, Oct. 15. Fresh off of a dominant win over a quality team, the Marshall Cardinals feel confident in their chances.
"We can play with anybody," Kleinheinz said. "If we go out there and play Marshall football and do what we're capable of doing, we can absolutely play with anyone."
Eastern Suburban Conference final football standings