The Marshall boys basketball team has had a desire for dramatics in its two WIAA state tournament games this season. After the No. 4 seed Cardinals needed overtime to eliminate No. 5 seed Pardeeville, 73-70, in the regional opener, things got even crazier in the regional championship. Pitted against top-seeded Darlington on Saturday, Mar. 4, Marshall scraped out a 55-49 win in double overtime to keep the season alive and add another trophy to its case.

Regulation proved to be about as equal as possible as Marshall led 23-20 at halftime but was outscored 23-20 in the second half, leading to a tie at 43 at the end of the second half. Four points each in the first overtime period necessitated a second with a tie at 47. There, the Cardinals were able to put things away, outscoring the Redbirds 8-2 to emerge with a dramatic title and a regional championship.

BBB: MARSHALL 55, DARLINGTON 49 (2OT)

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 P. Kleinheinz 10 1 0-0 23
2 C. Petersen 3 0 0-1 6
3 K. Miggins 5 0 5-6 15
5 R. Campos 1 0 2-3 4
13 J. Hornby 0 0 0-1 0
23 T. Ruelas 0 1 4-5 7
TOTALS - 19 2 11-16 55
DARLINGTON
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 W. Murray 1 0 3-5 5
2 T. Gille 0 0 0-1 0
3 C. Lancaster 1 0 0-1 2
4 R. Jackson 6 0 0-4 12
10 B. Long 4 0 6-6 14
11 C. Murray 1 0 0-0 2
12 B. Buschor 1 3 0-1 11
14 L. Carter 0 1 0-0 3
TOTALS - 14 4 9-18 49

