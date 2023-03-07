The Marshall boys basketball team has had a desire for dramatics in its two WIAA state tournament games this season. After the No. 4 seed Cardinals needed overtime to eliminate No. 5 seed Pardeeville, 73-70, in the regional opener, things got even crazier in the regional championship. Pitted against top-seeded Darlington on Saturday, Mar. 4, Marshall scraped out a 55-49 win in double overtime to keep the season alive and add another trophy to its case.
Regulation proved to be about as equal as possible as Marshall led 23-20 at halftime but was outscored 23-20 in the second half, leading to a tie at 43 at the end of the second half. Four points each in the first overtime period necessitated a second with a tie at 47. There, the Cardinals were able to put things away, outscoring the Redbirds 8-2 to emerge with a dramatic title and a regional championship.
Marshall senior big man Payton Kleinheinz played a major role in the victory, hitting 10 shots from the field on his way to a game-high 23 points. The Cardinals also got 15 points from sophomore Kenyon Miggins and seven more from fellow sophomore Teseo Ruelas. Darlington had three scorers reach double digits, but their efforts came up just short.
In the end, Marshall's defense was the key to victory. Darlington entered this game averaging 66.2 points per contest. The Redbirds had scored more than 70 points nine times this season, headlined by two scoring outputs over 90. Even with two overtimes on Saturday, the Cardinals were able to hold the Redbirds 17 points below their average.
The win not only puts another regional championship plaque on the wall for Marshall, but it buys it at least one more game this season. The Cardinals are well acquainted with their sectional semifinal matchup, as well.
No. 4 seed Marshall will face off with No. 3 seed Belleville next. The Wildcats, a Capitol - South rival, emerged from their regional by thumping No. 6 seed Poynette, 93-58, and squeaking out a 74-72 win over No. 2 seed Deerfield.
Belleville was the champion of the Capitol - South conference this season, winning all 10 of their conference games and posting a 20-6 overall record. Naturally, this means Belleville beat Marshall in both of their regular season meetings.
The first meeting, hosted at Belleville on Friday, Jan. 20, was a 67-52 win for the Wildcats. No Marshall player scored in double digits while Belleville had four such players reach that landmark. The second meeting, hosted at Marshall on Friday, Feb. 17, didn't go so well for the Cardinals. The visiting Wildcats romped to a 74-45 victory.
Belleville is led by a pair of returning all-conference seniors. Andrew Ace, who's averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds this season, was second team all-conference last season. DeMarcus Conner, who averages 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, was honorable mention. They were two of only four all-conference underclassmen to return to their teams in the Capitol - South this season.
The third matchup between these two conference rivals is set for Thursday, Mar. 9, hosted at Monona Grove High School at 7 pm. The winner will advance to face the winner of No. 1 seed Luther and No. 3 seed Mineral Point in the Division 4, Sectional 3 championship.