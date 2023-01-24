The postseason is rapidly approaching for the Marshall wrestling program, but the Cardinals seem to be hitting their stride at a perfect time. They continued to challenge themselves by heading to Markesan High School on Saturday, Jan. 21 for the Bark Memorial Invitational. Marshall brought a strong performance as every wrestler placed in their respective brackets, including first place finishes from senior Drew Johnson and junior Tucker Cobb.

“It was another really good day of wrestling on Saturday,” Marshall head coach Doug Springer said. “We are picking up our intensity like you have to do as we approach the end of season and tournament time. When we can initiate, our technique is solid and scores for us.”

