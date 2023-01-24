The postseason is rapidly approaching for the Marshall wrestling program, but the Cardinals seem to be hitting their stride at a perfect time. They continued to challenge themselves by heading to Markesan High School on Saturday, Jan. 21 for the Bark Memorial Invitational. Marshall brought a strong performance as every wrestler placed in their respective brackets, including first place finishes from senior Drew Johnson and junior Tucker Cobb.
“It was another really good day of wrestling on Saturday,” Marshall head coach Doug Springer said. “We are picking up our intensity like you have to do as we approach the end of season and tournament time. When we can initiate, our technique is solid and scores for us.”
Overall, Marshall finished with 117 team points. This placed them in sixth of the nine participating teams. The Cardinals only brought eight wrestlers to the event, making their final standing even more impressive. Host Markesan ended up the invitational champion with 204 team points, followed by Omro in second with 177.5 and Middleton in third with 171.5.
Drew Johnson, wrestling in the 132 lbs. bracket, had a tremendous day. He entered as the fourth seed in one of the toughest weight classes, but performed well regardless. He kicked off his day by pinning an Omro wrestler in just 34 seconds, buying a spot in the semifinals.
His trend of pins continued there as he pinned a wrestler from Ripon, the top seed in the bracket, in 3:46 to advance to the championship match. There, he ran into a Markesan wrestler, who he pinned in a 5:51 battle to claim first place in the bracket. Every wrestler he faced owned a winning record entering their match. Johnson’s performance earned him the tournament’s award of “Most Valuable Wrestler,” as decided by the coaches in attendance.
Tucker Cobb also earned Marshall a first place finish in the 126 lbs. bracket. He entered the day as the top seed, and earned a bye in the first round as a result of this. His first match of the day was a quick one, as he pinned an Omro wrestler in just 34 seconds to advance to the championship match. This one, up against a Middleton wrestler, went the distance. Cobb emerged victorious in a tight 6-4 decision.
Marshall’s strong performances didn’t end there. The Cardinals got a trio of fourth place finishes, as well, from senior Grant Chadwick, junior Kody Finke, and sophomore Turner Cobb.
Chadwick’s journey through the 182 lbs. bracket got off to a strong start as he battled his way to a 6-2 decision victory. A loss to an Omro wrestler placed him in the consolation bracket, where he’d recover in style by earning a 12-4 major decision win over an Amherst wrestler to earn a spot in the third place match. A Middleton wrestler would earn a tech fall victory over Chadwick to give him fourth place.
Finke entered the day as a high seed in the 145 lbs. bracket and proved his worth with a pin in 3:47 over a Tomahawk wrestler. The top-seeded wrestler from Omro was up next, handing Finke his first loss of the day. He rebounded with a pin of a Laconia wrestler in just 22 seconds to earn a spot in the third place match. Again, a Middleton wrestler stood in the way, handing Finke a major decision loss and fourth place.
Turner Cobb followed a similar path in the 160 lbs. bracket. He, too, won his first match by pinning an Omro wrestler in 1:53. He would then fall to the top-seed in the semifinals and bounce back in the consolation bracket, this time by pinning a Middleton wrestler in 2:57. Cobb then ran into the same Omro wrestler he had already pinned to start the day in the third place match. The Omro wrestler got his revenge, earning a pin in 3:54.
Marshall also got a fifth place finish from sophomore Trevor Schlimgen in the 138 lbs. bracket, sixth from senior Christian Franco in the 170 lbs. bracket, and seventh from freshman Karter Stark in the 106 lbs. bracket.
Only two more meets separate Marshall from the WIAA state tournament. Next up, the Cardinals will head to Pardeeville High School for a triangular with the host school as well as Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Marshall’s regular season will end on Saturday, Feb. 4 with the Capitol Conference meet at Waterloo High School.