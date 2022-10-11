In cross country, course familiarity can be a massive factor in shaving valuable seconds off of final times. The Marshall cross country team had a very important meet over the weekend in this regard. The Cardinals ran at Albany High School's Baertschi Farm on Saturday, Oct. 8, which will also be the host site for WIAA sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The boys finished 24th of 26 qualified varsity teams with a team score of 548. The girls squad did not have the numbers to qualify as a team, but ran well regardless.

Tags