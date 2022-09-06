After a year away, Laura Grossman has returned as the leader of the Marshall cross country program. 2021 was a year of marginal success as the Cardinals spent most of the season near the middle or bottom of their invitationals. Grossman originally took over in 2020 and, after a year off last season, feels ready to get things rolling again.

“A lot changes in your approach,” Grossman said. “After that first year, I just thought about things I wanted to change and trying to make the kids more aware of why we do what we do. I think we’re doing a good job of that this year.”