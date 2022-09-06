After a year away, Laura Grossman has returned as the leader of the Marshall cross country program. 2021 was a year of marginal success as the Cardinals spent most of the season near the middle or bottom of their invitationals. Grossman originally took over in 2020 and, after a year off last season, feels ready to get things rolling again.
“A lot changes in your approach,” Grossman said. “After that first year, I just thought about things I wanted to change and trying to make the kids more aware of why we do what we do. I think we’re doing a good job of that this year.”
The current junior class is one that Grossman can lean on for both talent and leadership. On the boys side, it all starts with Jaxon Hornby. Grossman noted that his hard work in the offseason showed immediately as he hit the ground running once official practices began.
Houston Siedschlag and Miles Zimmerman are two more junior boys that Grossman mentioned as early leaders. Even the girls have an influential junior as Isabella Hellenbrand sets the pace both athletically and motivationally.
Ellie Hinkle is another upperclassman on the girls side to keep an eye on. A mid-year transfer from Sun Prairie last year, she gives a necessary bump to the numbers on the girls side.
There are plenty of upperclassmen to rave about, but Grossman made sure to give a shoutout to her freshmen and sophomores, as well.
There are freshmen newcomers like Anthony Gonzales for the boys and Madalyn Weyh that are expected to make an impact right away. Paired up with returning sophomores like Emma Hellenbrand, Christopher Gamon-Garcia, and Luke Egan, the Cardinals have plenty to be excited about this season.
For Grossman, she has a vision for what she wants out of her team this season.
“It’s all about goal setting,” Grossman said. “That’s why you do the work. Every day is a step closer to them. You’ll have setbacks and that’s OK. It’s about what you do after the setbacks that defines what kind of person and athlete you are.”
The 2022 season has already kicked off for the Cardinals, as well. Marshall traveled to Cam Rock Park for Cambridge/Deerfield’s annual Cam Rock Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Hornby produced the best result of the day for Marshall with a time of 17:20.32 to take seventh place in the varsity boys race. Siedschlag put up a time of 20:22.12, Gamon-Garcia had a time of 22:30.77, and Zimmerman wasn’t far behind with a 22:39.89. Egan wrapped up the varsity results with a time of 24:51.40. Their efforts earned Marshall a team score of 315, finishing 14th of the 15 qualified teams. Shorewood won the boys side with a score of 47.
The girls did not have enough participants to score as a team, but still set some season benchmarks. Emma Hellenbrand was quickest among the three with a time of 24:24.64 to finish in 38th. Weyh wasn’t far behind with a time of 25:19.13 and Isabella Hellenbrand finished things up with a time of 31:54.01.
Next up, Marshall is heading to Shepherds Meadow Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 8 for the Poynette Invitational.