The Marshall cross country team’s goals for continual self-improvement reached a major hurdle on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Cardinals made the trip over to Shepherds Meadow Golf Course for the Poynette Invitational, which brought some very talented teams into the field of competition.

Junior Jaxon Hornby stole the show with his performance for the boys in the “small school” race. His time of 18:45.09 earned him second place overall, finishing behind only Will Becker of Pardeeville.

JAXON HORNBY
Marshall junior Jaxon Hornby finished second in the boys “small school” section of the Poynette Invitational at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 10.
ELLIE HINKLE
Marshall senior Ellie Hinkle runs at the Poynette Invitational at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 10.

