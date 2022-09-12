The Marshall cross country team’s goals for continual self-improvement reached a major hurdle on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Cardinals made the trip over to Shepherds Meadow Golf Course for the Poynette Invitational, which brought some very talented teams into the field of competition.
Junior Jaxon Hornby stole the show with his performance for the boys in the “small school” race. His time of 18:45.09 earned him second place overall, finishing behind only Will Becker of Pardeeville.
Fellow junior teammate Houston Siedschlag was Marshall’s next fastest finisher with a time of 22:12.48 to take 24th. A pair of Cardinals finished back-to-back as sophomore Christopher Gamon-Garcia finished 43rd with a time of 24:39.63 and junior Miles Zimmerman was next up in 44th with his time of 24:52.55. Sophomore Luke Egan wrapped up the varsity scoring less than a minute later as his time of 25:25.65 earned him 48th.
The Cardinals ended up with 161 team points on the boys side, which earned them eighth place of the nine qualified teams. Dodgeland won the “small school” event with 63 team points, followed by host Poynette in second with 81 and Pardeeville in third with 88.
On the girls side, Marshall only had three participants and could not score as a team. Still, the Cardinals put up some impressive times.
Sophomore Emma Hellenbrand and freshman Madalyn Weyh finished back-to-back within the top 20. Hellenbrand crossed the finish line first with a time of 26:07.65 to grab 16th place. Weyh wasn’t far behind in 17th with a time of 26:14.49. Senior Ellie Hinkle also put up a time of 34:51.85 to finish 51st.
Dodgeland kept its winning ways up by taking the crown in the girls “small school” race with a team score of 46. Host Poynette was next in second with 62 team points and Westfield rounded out the top three with 79.
The Poynette Invitational served as good practice for the Cardinals as their biggest meet of the year is up next. Marshall’s sole home meet, the Dana Waddell Invitational, is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13. The event will take place at McCarthy Park at 4:30 pm.