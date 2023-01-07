The changing of the year from 2022 to 2023 brought a new season of competition in the Capitol - South conference. All six members played their first conference game on Thursday, Jan. 6, including the time-honored rivalry of Marshall versus Waterloo.
While it's a new season, nothing changed in a rivalry that Marshall has dominated for more than a decade. The Cardinals came into Waterloo High School and put on a dominant performance on defense. Phenom sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins set a new career high in scoring with 30 as Marshall won big, 74-40.
"We've made a conscious effort to pick the pace of the game up," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "We try to get into transition as much as possible to get some easy baskets. That really plays into Kenyon's strengths. He does a good job of pushing the ball, scoring himself, or finding an open teammate. The goal is always to force some turnovers and get offense out of our defense."
Denniston's gameplan worked like a charm on Thursday against an outmatched Waterloo team. The Cardinals' defense was suffocating. Waterloo's first bucket of the game didn't fall until seven and a half minutes had ticked off the clock in the first half.
"We talked about setting the tone defensively," Denniston said. "We tried to be really disciplined with our assignments, put pressure on the ball, fill up passing gaps, and keep the ball out of the lane. The guys did a quality job of that."
In the meantime, Marshall poured it on offensively. That stout defense led to turnovers, just as Denniston hoped, which the Cardinals pounded down the court for easy layups. It certainly didn't hurt that Miggins nailed a pair of three point shots as Marshall leapt out to a 16-0 lead to start the game.
After Waterloo earned its first bucket, a new Cardinal got hot from deep. Now the Pirates had to worry about sophomore Teseo Ruelas, who nailed back-to-back triples to boost Marshall's lead to 24-2 and forced yet another Waterloo timeout. Ruelas, who was a recent call-up from the junior varsity ranks, has been a valuable bench contributor for the past three games.
"Teseo has really taken advantage of his opportunity and run with it," Denniston said. "He had a really strong first half. If we can continue to get that from him and keep building his confidence, it's really going to help our team."
Waterloo found a bit of offensive footing towards the end of the first half, but there was no keeping pace with Marshall. Miggins hit another three point shot to boost his first half scoring total to 15. He more than doubled the Pirates' scoring total himself as his Cardinals took a 33-7 lead into the halftime break.
Things got no easier for Waterloo as Marshall kept its foot on the gas to start the second half. The Cardinals continued their trend of turning turnovers into easy buckets as they launched into a 10-1 run.
The Pirates would come away with a positive from the second half. Their pair of senior big men, Stephen Davis and Rick Ugorji, both got hot about five minutes in. The two traded scores from the paint as Waterloo enjoyed a 10-2 run. Ugorji would lead the Pirates in scoring on the day with 10, followed closely by Davis with nine.
By that point, Marshall had worked most of its starters out of the game and had the depths of its bench in. Outside of Ruelas, fellow sophomore Dan Nickel impressed in his opportunity as well with some nifty scoring to help keep the game at arms length. The final buzzer mercifully sounded for the home team, signifying a 74-40 win for the visitors.
Marshall starts Capitol - South conference play with a win and improves to 6-3 overall. The Cardinals are in the midst of a three-game winning streak where they've outscored their opponents by an average of 40 points. Waterloo starts conference play with a loss, extending its current losing streak to five games.
The Cardinals will start next week with a non-conference home test against Columbus on Monday, Jan. 9 before hitting the road to face Cambridge on Thursday, Jan. 12. Waterloo will travel to Randolph on Monday, Jan. 9 and keep the road stand going with a trip to Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Jan. 12.