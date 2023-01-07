KENYON MIGGINS
Marshall sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins led all scorers with 30 points in a 74-40 win on the road at Waterloo on Friday, Jan. 6.

 Ryan Gregory

The changing of the year from 2022 to 2023 brought a new season of competition in the Capitol - South conference. All six members played their first conference game on Thursday, Jan. 6, including the time-honored rivalry of Marshall versus Waterloo.

While it's a new season, nothing changed in a rivalry that Marshall has dominated for more than a decade. The Cardinals came into Waterloo High School and put on a dominant performance on defense. Phenom sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins set a new career high in scoring with 30 as Marshall won big, 74-40.

BBB: MARSHALL 74, WATERLOO 40

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 P. Kleinheinz 5 0 0-0 10
2 C. Petersen 1 0 0-1 2
3 K. Miggins 6 4 6-6 30
13 J. Hornby 2 0 2-4 6
15 K. Grossman 3 0 2-4 8
23 T. Ruelas 1 2 2-2 10
32 D. Nickel 3 0 0-0 6
40 M. Motl 1 0 0-2 2
TOTALS - 22 6 12-19 74
WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 J. Sampo 0 1 1-4 4
3 B. Haberman 1 0 0-0 2
12 C. Setz 2 0 2-5 6
15 C. Tschanz 2 0 1-1 5
33 S. Davis 4 0 1-2 9
35 R. Ugorji 5 0 0-0 10
45 G. Nowak 2 0 0-1 4
TOTALS - 16 1 5-15 40

