The village of Marshall is putting its federal pandemic relief money into two street projects and the purchase of new radios for the fire department.
The village was awarded $417,000 in local fiscal recovery funds as a result of the federal pandemic aid bill, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Those funds could be used for a variety of purposes, including investment in public infrastructure.
On Dec. 13, the Village Board voted to use $235,214.79 of the money to partially fund its reconstruction of Sunset Court, which has already been completed. The project included a new storm sewer and curb and gutter replacement and cost $367,455.
The village put $120,000 toward a full replacement of the village’s mainline sanitary sewer along the alleyway between Deerfield Road and Howard Street. The total project cost $252,763, and the federal funds used are specifically for pavement and landscaping reconstruction after the sewer replacement.
Both street projects have already been completed.
The remaining ARPA funds were designated to the Marshall Fire Department to purchase new radios for its firefighters.
Marshall had been eyeing all three projects for ARPA funding for the better part of a year, village clerk and assistant administrator Deanna Chadwick said at the Dec. 13 meeting, but had waited to determine final costs before officially designating the money.
Chadwick said she expected the funds to be officially distributed by the end of the month.