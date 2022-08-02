The Marshall Farmers Market, which operates out of downtown Marshall each Sunday from May through October, will remain at its current location for a fifth year in 2023.

The market, which is located at the community parking lot across from Ace Hardware and The Fox Bar and Grille on Main Street, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday during the summer, according to its Facebook page.

unnamed.jpg

A customer buys cheese curds and bread at the Marshall Farmers Market on June 26 on Main Street. 
DSC_0865.jpg
A vendor helps a customer at the Marshall Farmers Market on Main Street. 

