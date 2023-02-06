The Marshall wrestling program's climb towards the postseason took a huge upward leap at the Capitol conference tournament, hosted at Waterloo High School, on Saturday, Feb. 4. Led by senior Drew Johnson, who won an individual conference championship at 132 lbs., the Cardinals collected 153.5 team points to finish in third place of the 10 competing schools.

Johnson entered the day hoping to boost his result from last season's conference meet, where he lost in the championship match of the same weight class. This season, he entered the day as the top seed, which earned him a pair of byes into the semifinal match.

TUCKER COBB

Marshall junior Tucker Cobb finished second in the 126 lbs. bracket at the Capitol conference tournament, hosted at Waterloo High School, on Saturday, Feb. 4.
BRAYDEN KLUBERTANZ

Marshall junior Brayden Klubertanz finished seventh in the ultra-competitive 152 lbs. weight bracket at the Capitol conference tournament, hosted at Waterloo High School, on Saturday, Feb. 4.

