Marshall’s 2022-23 wrestling season is off to a rousing start. The Cardinals hit the road on Saturday, Dec. 3 for their first meet of the season, the Jefferson High School Invitational.

Three wrestlers, Grant Chadwick, Anthony Schlimgen, and Brayden Klubertanz, were all champions of their respective weight class brackets as Marshall earned third place overall with 140 team points. Beloit Turner won the meet with 236.5 points and Waterloo took second with 153.5.

GRANT CHADWICK

Marshall’s Grant Chadwick won the 195 lbs. bracket at the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3.
BRAYDEN KLUBERTANZ

Marshall's Brayden Klubertanz was the champion of the 152 lbs. bracket at the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3.
ANTHONY SCHLIMGEN

Marshall's Anthony Schlimgen was the champion of the 285 lbs. bracket at the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3.

