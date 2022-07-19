Sunday, July 17 seemed like the perfect storm for the Marshall Firemen of the Home Talent Baseball League. It was a beautiful day, Marshall Fireman’s Park had resumed alcohol sales for the first time all season, and the Firemen were taking on another team near the bottom of the Eastern Section, Rio. Perhaps that was the day Marshall would pick up their first win of the season.
Unfortunately, the Railmen had other plans. Rio took advantage of Marshall not being at full strength and got the offense chugging early, rolling to an eventual 10-3 victory to keep the Firemen winless thus far in the 2022 season.
Easton Ellis got the start on the mound for Marshall, and Rio got the bats moving early. After drawing a leadoff walk, the Railmen followed up with three straight singles to bring the first run of the game around. Rio then made use of a tough infield grounder and an error at second base to plate two more. The game had hardly begun, and Rio was already up 3-0.
Home Talent League veteran Jeff Jenkins took the mound for Rio and gave Marshall fits with his well-placed pitching style. He forced back-to-back three up, three down innings in the bottom of both the first and second innings.
Luckily, Ellis had regained control of the game and didn’t let Rio further capitalize on Marshall’s offensive sluggishness. He recovered from a leadoff double in the top of the second inning to keep Rio scoreless and was on good pace in the top of the third before suffering an injury.
Haiden Nolden was pulled from center field to replace Ellis on the mound and finish the inning with a runner on third base and only one out. He came up clutch, forcing a pop up to second base before punching out the next batter to escape unscathed.
The momentum was palpable as Marshall picked up its first hit of the day in the bottom of the third thanks to a single into left field by Mason Collins. Mitchell Motl then drew a walk and Cooper Usgaard singled as well to load the bases with two outs. Jenkins would escape the jam by forcing a groundout, but the Firemen were trending in the right direction.
Rio wouldn’t let Marshall keep that momentum for long. Despite two early strikeouts from Nolden, Rio strung together a pair of singles to bring another run home in the top of the fourth to bump the lead up to 4-0.
It felt like the game was slipping away quickly. Marshall had to answer in the bottom of the fourth. Dawson Kalish got the party started with a single into right field, followed by a walk drawn by Kelby Petersen. Nolden helped himself out by laying down a great bunt up the third base line, buying Kalish time to sprint to third.
This time, Marshall wouldn’t leave the runner stranded. Joey Jablonski came up clutch, boosting a sacrifice fly high into the air in center field. Kalish had all the time in the world to tag up and touch home, giving the Firemen their first run of the game and narrowing Rio’s lead to 4-1. It was a much-needed sign of life.
Again, Rio was quick to stamp out any Marshall momentum. The Railmen put together five hits in the top of the fifth inning, including an RBI shot off the fence from Chris Misna and a well-hit single from Jenkins that scored two runs. When the dust had settled, Rio was up 7-1.
After a fruitless inning in the bottom of the fifth, Rio kept the pressure on in the top of the sixth. An error and a hit by pitch marked the end of the day on the mound for Nolden as Colin Buchanan came in to finish the job. He was tasked with getting out of a jam, two runners on with no outs. He did his job and forced a grounder to short, but a wild throw brought another run in. Marshall would punctuate the inning with an impressive double play by way of center field, but Rio still walked away with an 8-1 lead.
There was no quit in the Firemen. They used two singles and a walk to load the bases once again in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t capitalize as a grounder ended the inning.
Buchanan shut down Rio’s offense in the top of the seventh, giving Marshall the space to cut into the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Despite the first two runners getting out, the Firemen rallied. Tristan Ruelas started things by reaching on an error from the center fielder. Usgaard followed by drawing a walk.
Kale Grossman stepped to the plate with an opportunity and delivered. He absolutely smoked a double to the left-center gap, giving Ruelas time to round third and speed home. The inning ended a batter later, but Marshall was trending upwards in an 8-2 ballgame.
Again, Rio had an answer. A trio of errors loaded the bases for Buchanan, who had done his job but didn’t get the plays from his defense to escape the inning. The pressure mounted as Buchanan threw a wild pitch, allowing a run to come in. A subsequent grounder bought time for another run to score before Buchanan finally forced another groundout to end the inning. Things looked bleak as Rio took a 10-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth, but Marshall kept clawing.
Nolden and Collins drew walks with two outs to give the Firemen a chance to strike in the bottom of the eighth. Motl kept that fire burning, punishing a single up the gut to bring Nolden in to score. The rally ended there, but Marshall had shown great grit to cut it to 10-3.
Buchanan handled business in the top of the ninth, but Rio had brought in a secret weapon to pitch the bottom of the ninth in southpaw Drew Slade. He struck out the side, ending the game and giving his Railmen just their third win of the season.
The loss drops Marshall to 0-10 in the 2022 season. There is still time to find a win this year, but it won’t be easy. Thankfully, the three remaining games in the regular season are all at home.
Marshall will host Monona on Friday, July 22, Sun Prairie on Sunday, July 24, and Columbus on Sunday, July 31. All three teams have winning records in the Eastern Section thus far this season, and Sun Prairie sits atop the division as it currently stands.
--
Home Talent League Eastern Section standings
(as of Monday, July 18)
1. Sun Prairie, 9-3
T2. Montello, 8-4
T2. DeForest, 8-4
T4. Monona, 6-4
T4. Cottage Grove, 7-5
T4. Columbus, 7-5
7. Portage, 5-6
8. Poynette, 4-8
9. Rio, 3-8
10. Marshall, 0-10