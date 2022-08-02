Heading into the final week of Home Talent Baseball League competition, the Marshall Firemen were desperate for a win.
Marshall was fresh off of a tough 20-1 loss at the hands of Sun Prairie, but the Firemen had two shots at a win that final week. First, Marshall hit the road to make up a rained out game against Monona on Friday, July 29. Two days later came the season finale at home against Columbus. The Firemen battled valiantly but came up short in both, ending the 2022 season without a win.
Early on in the Monona game, things looked promising. Colin Buchanan got the start on the mound for the Firemen at Monona's Ahuska Park, and he showed a capability for damage control. The Braves pushed a runner all the way to third base in the bottom of both the first and second innings, but Buchanan stayed calm and evaded allowing a run both times.
Unfortunately for Marshall, Monona threw one of its better arms in Sam Lund. The Sun Prairie High School graduate and former Division 1 pitcher still had an arsenal of untouchable pitches, and the Firemen felt the pressure. Lund mowed through the Firemen in the top of the first inning with three strikeouts and continued his dominance in the top of the second. He didn't allow a hit all game.
With Lund controlling things on the mound, the Braves found an offensive breakthrough in the bottom of the third inning. A leadoff double set the stage, and a walk and beaned batter loaded the bases with no outs.
The pressure got to Buchanan as he whipped a wild pitch past his catcher, allowing the first run of the inning to score. Monona continued the offensive fireworks with a sacrifice fly and single into left field to create a 3-0 lead as the game headed into the fourth inning.
Things only got worse from there as a pair of errors in the bottom of the fourth primed Monona to strike once again. A walk from Buchanan loaded the bases with one out, ending his day on the mound. Mason Collins came in to replace him, but Monona did not break stride.
The Braves utilized a pair of singles and a wild pitch to push three more runs across the plate, doubling their lead to 6-0.
With Lund showing no signs of slowing on the mound, Marshall couldn't claw back. Monona laid four more runs on the scoreboard to bring the game to a 10-0 finish after seven innings.
The season finale didn't go much better as the upstart Columbus Crawdads came into Marshall Fireman's Park and won big, solidifying Marshall's winless season.
Marshall's 0-14 record in 2022 is only a portion of the team's current losing streak. The Firemen haven't won a game since 2017 (the team did not participate in 2019, 2020, or 2021), bringing the current tally to 38 straight losses.
