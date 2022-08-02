Heading into the final week of Home Talent Baseball League competition, the Marshall Firemen were desperate for a win.

Marshall was fresh off of a tough 20-1 loss at the hands of Sun Prairie, but the Firemen had two shots at a win that final week. First, Marshall hit the road to make up a rained out game against Monona on Friday, July 29. Two days later came the season finale at home against Columbus. The Firemen battled valiantly but came up short in both, ending the 2022 season without a win.

Tags