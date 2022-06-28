2022 hasn't exactly gotten off to a rousing start for the Marshall Firemen of the Home Talent League. The Firemen have lost all seven of their games so far this year, which extends the program's losing streak to 31 games dating back to 2017 (the team did not participate in 2019, 2020, or 2021).
The start hasn't been ideal, but Marshall has had some close calls. Three of their seven losses thus far this season have come by three runs or less. The most impressive part about these close contests is two of them have come against DeForest, which is tied for 1st place in the Eastern Section, currently.
In the first meeting of the Firemen and the Deacons back on Sunday, May 29, DeForest needed extra innings to get away from what turned out to be a stellar day on the mound for Marshall. The Firemen held the Deacons scoreless through nine innings. Unfortunately, DeForest did the same thing right back to Marshall as the ninth inning ended in a 0-0 tie.
Things clicked quickly for DeForest in the extra tenth inning. The Deacons pushed three runs across the board, which the Firemen couldn't answer. DeForest walked away with a 3-0 victory, but Marshall had proven it could hang.
The rematch at DeForest on Saturday, June 11 was a similar story as it was another tight contest. Fresh off of the high school season, the Firemen had an infusion of in-shape youth from Marshall High School's class of 2022 like Haiden Nolden and Mason Collins.
There would be no waiting for runs this time around. DeForest struck first, grabbing two runs in the bottom of the second inning. While Marshall had been held scoreless the first time around, the same couldn't be said for the rematch.
The Firemen responded with two runs of their own in the top of the fifth inning. After holding DeForest's offense scoreless for a third consecutive inning, Marshall pushed two more runs across in the top of the sixth to take a 4-2 lead. The Firemen had victory in their sights, but DeForest had other plans.
The Deacons hung four more runs on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a 6-4 lead. Marshall had two more innings to try and knot things up once again, but it wasn't mean to be as DeForest held on for the win to stay in the hunt for first place in the section and keep Marshall winless.
Marshall's most recent matchup was a tough 10-1 loss at the hands of the Portage Skeeters at home on Sunday, June 12. The Skeeters used a big homerun in the second inning to score an eventual five runs in the inning. Portage would add another in the third and three more in the fourth as it rolled over Marshall.
Next up, the Firemen will face another team currently tied for first in the section in Cottage Grove. The Firemen will pay a visit to Cottage Grove (also nicknamed the Firemen) on Friday, July 8.
From there on, Marshall will play the rest of the regular season at home. The Firemen host Rio on Sunday, July 17, Sun Prairie on Sunday, July 24, and Columbus on Sunday, July 31.
Marshall has already played both Columbus and Sun Prairie this season. Columbus was the second game of the season for the Firemen, and they kept things close in a 6-3 loss. The same can't be said when they took on the Red Birds of Sun Prairie a week later, though. Sun Prairie romped to a 14-4 victory.
Home Talent League Eastern Section standings
(as of Sunday, June 26)
T1. Sun Prairie, 5-2
T1. Montello, 5-2
T1. Cottage Grove, 6-3
T1. DeForest, 6-3
5. Columbus, 5-3
T6. Poynette, 4-3
T6. Monona, 4-3
8. Portage, 2-6
9. Rio, 1-6
10. Marshall, 0-7