The Home Talent League has proven to be a difficult venture for the Marshall Firemen. Competing in the loaded Eastern Section is no easy task, and wins are hard to come by. The Firemen are winless in 2022 and haven’t won a game since 2017 (they didn’t compete from 2019-21). Undeterred, Marshall has continued to work and improve.
This dedication nearly paid off on Friday, July 8 as Marshall traveled to Cottage Grove. Marshall looked great early, but a heartbreaking rally from the opposing Firemen handed Cottage Grove a 6-5 victory to keep Marshall out of the “win” column for at least another week.
Early on, Marshall was absolutely cooking. Cottage Grove couldn’t get anything going at the plate and Marshall took advantage. With two runs in the top of the second inning and another in the top of the third, the visiting Firemen were sitting pretty with a 3-0 advantage.
After a scoreless fourth inning from both sides, Cottage Grove finally woke up in the bottom of the fifth. While only one run crossed home, it sliced Marshall’s lead down to just two runs and showed that the home team wouldn’t go down without a fight.
Marshall had to beef up the lead. After a scoreless sixth inning for both sides of Firemen, Marshall came out swinging in the top of the seventh and pushed two more runs across for an impressive 5-1 lead. Approaching the plate in the bottom of the seventh, Cottage Grove was running out of time. The home Firemen would answer in a big way.
A single run for Cottage Grove in the bottom of the seventh inning set the stage for heartbreak. Cottage Grove caught fire in the bottom of the eighth inning, scratching four runs on the board to take a stunning 6-5 lead.
Staggered from the blow with only three outs left, the Marshall offense couldn’t produce the tying run in the top of the ninth, awarding a come-from-behind victory to Cottage Grove.
The loss is obviously a frustrating one, but the Firemen have two chances this week to set things straight. Marshall will travel to Monona on Friday, July 15 and will host Rio on Sunday, July 17.
After this week, the finish line for the regular season is in sight as there will be only three games left on the schedule. Marshall will spend all three of those games at home, as well. The Firemen host Monona on Friday, July 22, Sun Prairie on Sunday, July 24, and Columbus on Sunday, July 31.
Home Talent League Eastern Section standings
(as of Monday, July 12)
1. Montello, 8-3
2. Sun Prairie, 7-3
T3. Monona, 6-3
T3. DeForest, 7-4
5. Cottage Grove, 7-5
6. Columbus, 6-5
7. Portage, 5-6
8. Poynette, 4-6
9. Rio, 2-8
10. Marshall, 0-9