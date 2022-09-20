The 2022 iteration of the Marshall and Waterloo football rivalry had all the makings of a classic. The Cardinals were fresh off of an Easter - Suburban conference championship in 2021 and entered the game undefeated in conference play. The Pirates posed a significant threat with one of the area's most potent offenses.

Waterloo hasn't beaten Marshall in football since 2017, and the Cardinals kept that trend up in an emphatic way as the two schools met at Waterloo High School on Friday, Sept. 16. Marshall crushed its rival 42-0.

Tags