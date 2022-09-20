The 2022 iteration of the Marshall and Waterloo football rivalry had all the makings of a classic. The Cardinals were fresh off of an Easter - Suburban conference championship in 2021 and entered the game undefeated in conference play. The Pirates posed a significant threat with one of the area's most potent offenses.
Waterloo hasn't beaten Marshall in football since 2017, and the Cardinals kept that trend up in an emphatic way as the two schools met at Waterloo High School on Friday, Sept. 16. Marshall crushed its rival 42-0.
The result was unexpected, specifically from the Pirates' side of things. Marshall was used to scoring points in droves as this was their third game of the season with more than 40 points. The thing is, so were the Pirates. Waterloo was fresh off of a 57-28 thrashing of Cambridge in which it put up almost 700 yards of total offense.
Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz credited both assistant coach Luke Hensley and the Cardinals' defensive effort for the impressive victory.
"The game plan was spot on, on paper," Kleinheinz said. "Game plans always work on paper, though, so it's really a credit to our kids. They were flying around all night and completely dominated in the trenches. They had a shark mentality to box in ballcarriers and finish the play quickly. The guys executed very well."
Friday was a far cry from Waterloo's usual eye-popping stat sheets. The passing game mustered just 170 yards as junior quarterback Cal Hush was prevented from throwing a touchdown in a game for the first time this season. Hush entered the game with just one interception on his resume. He left with three as Marshall senior safety Collin Petersen and sophomore corner Jose Ayala-Santacruz both picked him off.
Things were even more dismal for the Pirates in the rushing game as they were held to -4 yards on 18 rushing attempts. In Waterloo's defense, senior running back Rick Ugorji missed long stretches of the game with a shoulder injury that left him in a sling. Hush led the team in rushing yards with seven as three other Pirates finished in the negatives.
As Kleinheinz pointed out, it was Marshall's defensive line that gummed up Waterloo's offense to this degree. The Cardinals had Hush on the run all game and tallied four sacks. Senior Taylor Michalak led the way with 1.5 sacks. Junior Peyton Gundelach and freshman Jake Eustice both had one and senior Peyton Kleinheinz contributed half of one.
Gundelach returned from injury in this game to give the Cardinals a boost, as did stellar junior running back and linebacker Matthew Motl. Motl provided an obvious spark. He rushed for 134 yards, but that wasn't even Marshall's most impressive performance on the day.
Junior Brayden Klubertanz, who's been Motl's primary fill-in for the past few games, continued his hot streak. He was the hero of the Clinton game last week and rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night.
Petersen, who also serves as the team's starting quarterback, was the one making all the plays in the first half, though. The Cardinals set the tone on the first drive of the game, embarking on a long and slow drive that ate up six minutes of the first quarter clock. Petersen punched in a run from the one yard line and, following a successful extra point from senior kicker McKynzee Schepp, gave Marshall a 7-0 lead.
Marshall's defense also showed what was in store for the Pirates in their first drive of the game. To Waterloo's credit, it got the ball all the way up to the Marshall five yard line. The Cardinals made an amazing stand, forcing a turnover on downs to steal every ounce of momentum. The rout was on.
Petersen hasn't been much of a passer this season as Marshall's offense has tended to rely on its potent rushing attack. He flipped the script in the second quarter with a pair of passing touchdowns.
The first was a 42-yard bomb to sophomore Max Timpel to bump Marshall's lead to 14-0. Klubertanz interrupted Petersen's passing party by ripping off a 54-yard touchdown run to bump the lead to 21-0. Klubertanz's score came with just over two minutes left in the first half, but the defense forced a quick stop to get the ball back in Petersen's hands.
He delivered with another touchdown strike through the air, this time to senior running back Ramon Campos. In a flash, the Cardinals were up 28-0.
Marshall continued dominating in the trenches in the second half as it pounded the rushing game and bled the clock out. Klubertanz added two touchdowns, one from eight yards out in the third quarter and one from five yards out in the fourth to bring the game to its final score of 42-0.
With the win, Marshall maintains its status as one of the Eastern Suburban Conference's two undefeated teams in conference play, joining Markesan with a 3-0 mark. The Cardinals are 4-1 overall. Waterloo drops to 1-2 in conference play, but those two losses were against the two undefeated teams in the ESC. The Pirates are still above .500 in their overall record at 3-2.
This week, Marshall will take on the conference's sole winless team, Dodgeland, at home on Friday, Sept. 23. As for Waterloo, the Pirates are headed to Palmyra-Eagle on the same day.
Eastern Suburban Conference football standings
-as of Friday, Sept. 16
(overall records in parenthesis)
T1. Markesan, 3-0 (5-0)
T1. Marshall, 3-0 (4-1)
3. Clinton, 2-1 (4-1)
T4. Horicon/Hustisford, 1-2 (1-4)
T4. Palmyra-Eagle, 1-2 (2-3)
T4. Waterloo, 1-2 (3-2)
T4. Cambridge, 1-2 (1-4)
8. Dodgeland, 0-3 (0-5)