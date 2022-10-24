Marshall's push through the 2022 WIAA state football tournament is off to an inspiring start. The No. 1 seed Cardinals opened Level 1 by hosting No. 8 seed Westfield on Friday, Oct. 21. Marshall took care of business, rolling 41-6 for their second consecutive season with a playoff victory.
The offense got a major boost from senior quarterback Collin Petersen. Known more as a weapon with his legs than his arm, Petersen flipped the script and lit the air up on Friday. He completed all seven of his passing attempts for 151 yards and two touchdowns. For good measure, he also turned eight rushes into 78 yards (an average of 9.8 yards per rush) and a rushing touchdown.
While Petersen would eventually take over, it was senior running back Ramon Campos who struck first for the Cardinals. He broke a 22-yard rushing touchdown less than three minutes into the game to give Marshall an early 6-0 lead.
That score would balloon to 22-0 by the end of the first quarter thanks to Petersen. He started off by connection with senior receiver Wyatt Jennings for a booming 73-yard touchdown. He followed that up with a six-yard score with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Marshall tacked two-point conversions onto both scores to make it 22-0.
The offense just kept clicking in the second quarter. Junior running back Brayden Klubertanz punctuated Marshall's next drive with a one-yard punch in. The Petersen to Jennings connection yielded yet another score with less than five minutes remaining in the first half, this time an eight-yard score to give Marshall a 35-0 lead it would take into the halftime break.
There was silence from both offenses in the third quarter as the running clock ticked away quickly. Westfield managed its first score of the day, a seven-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Kashton Kangas, two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Freshman running back Jacob Dominguez would tack on one more Marshall touchdown for good measure. He scored from a yard out with less than three minutes remaining in the game to bring about the final score, 41-6.
Marshall's offense may have lit up the scoreboard, but its defense deserves just as much credit for this dominant victory. Senior defensive linemen Taylor Michalak and Peyton Kleinheinz both came up with sacks and sophomore defensive back Bowe Meyer had an interception. Westfield managed only 79 passing yards and 84 rushing yards in the contest.
The win pushes the Cardinals to Level 2 of the WIAA state tournament. There, they'll meet No. 5 seed Onalaska Luther. The Knights prevailed in Level 1 with a 26-14 victory over No. 4 seed Markesan. Marshall and Luther will meet at Marshall High School on Friday, Oct. 28.