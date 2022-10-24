COLLIN PETERSEN
Marshall senior quarterback Collin Petersen led the team with four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, in a WIAA Level 1 playoff win over Westfield on Friday, Oct. 21.

Marshall's push through the 2022 WIAA state football tournament is off to an inspiring start. The No. 1 seed Cardinals opened Level 1 by hosting No. 8 seed Westfield on Friday, Oct. 21. Marshall took care of business, rolling 41-6 for their second consecutive season with a playoff victory.

The offense got a major boost from senior quarterback Collin Petersen. Known more as a weapon with his legs than his arm, Petersen flipped the script and lit the air up on Friday. He completed all seven of his passing attempts for 151 yards and two touchdowns. For good measure, he also turned eight rushes into 78 yards (an average of 9.8 yards per rush) and a rushing touchdown.

