For the second year in a row, the Marshall football team will end the regular season with drama. The Cardinals smoked Palmyra-Eagle on Friday, Oct. 7 on Homecoming to the tune of 47-6. This bumped their Eastern Suburban Conference record to 6-0.
This conference record mirrors that of Marshall's upcoming opponent for the regular season finale: Markesan. Cardinals fans may be feeling deja vu, as this was the exact scenario that went down last season.
The undefeated Cardinals traveled north to face the undefeated Hornets in the regular season finale in 2021. It was a tremendous contest, but a massive 21-point second quarter from Marshall was too much for Markesan to overcome as the Cardinals won 33-22. This cemented a league championship for Marshall in an undefeated regular season.
Marshall should be riding high entering this season's rematch, because it played a very complete game for a Homecoming win against a formidable Palmyra-Eagle squad on Friday.
The Panthers have had a far better season in 2022 than they did in 2021. They were the league's doormat last season, going 0-9 overall and 0-6 in Eastern Suburban Conference play. They entered the game with Marshall with two wins under their belts, but the Cardinals would deny them a third emphatically.
Palmyra-Eagle would strike first, breaking a 69-yard passing play to stun the Cardinals. Marshall couldn't answer for the remaining eight minutes of the first quarter as the Panthers took a 6-0 lead into the second stanza. It was all Cardinals from there.
Senior quarterback Collin Petersen broke the scoring drought. He punctuated a long drive with a one-yard punch-in keeper. The ensuing extra point gave the Cardinals a 7-6 lead they would never relinquish. Petersen would double the lead minutes later with another keeper, this time for six yards. Marshall would take the 14-6 lead into the halftime break.
Petersen's work to get in the endzone was a necessary wake-up for the Cardinals, and they showed that in the second half. On the first play of the third quarter, senior linebacker Erik Ayala snagged an interception and carried it 15 yards back into the endzone, giving his team a 21-6 lead.
Marshall's potent rushing attack kept the pressure on. First, junior running back Brayden Klubertanz broke a 20-yard score to make it 27-6. On the ensuing possession, senior running back Ramon Campos punched in a score from a yard out, further increasing the lead to 33-6 as the third quarter bled into the fourth.
Klubertanz would net his second score of the day, yet another punch in from the one yard line, to start the fourth quarter. He also kept it himself on a two-point conversion attempt, which he scored to make it a 41-6 lead.
With five minutes left to play, freshman Carter Pettit finished things off. He scored from five yards out and, following an unsuccessful two-point conversion, brought the game to its final score of 47-6.
Klubertanz led the Cardinals in rushing with 123 yards on 16 carries. Campos pitched in 97 yards and Petersen added 47. Petersen also added 102 yards through the air thanks to two catches for 46 yards from senior receiver Peyton Kleinheinz.
As has been the habit for most of season, the Cardinals were unstoppable defensively. The Panthers were held to just five total rushing yards and 98 through the air. Ayala had another interception on top of his pick-six and senior defensive lineman Wyatt Jennings had three sacks.
Now, the Cardinals turn their attention towards the Eastern Suburban Conference championship game. Since they had to travel to Markesan last season, the Cardinals have the benefit of home-field advantage this time around. The Hornets enter the game as the No. 6 ranked team in Division 6 according to the wissports.net coaches poll and are fresh off of a 71-35 shellacking of Cambridge last week.
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Marshall High School on Friday, Oct. 14.