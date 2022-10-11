MARSHALL FOOTBALL

The Marshall football team breaks through its Homecoming banner prior to a game against Palmyra-Eagle on Friday, Oct. 7.

 Becky Denniston

For the second year in a row, the Marshall football team will end the regular season with drama. The Cardinals smoked Palmyra-Eagle on Friday, Oct. 7 on Homecoming to the tune of 47-6. This bumped their Eastern Suburban Conference record to 6-0.

This conference record mirrors that of Marshall's upcoming opponent for the regular season finale: Markesan. Cardinals fans may be feeling deja vu, as this was the exact scenario that went down last season. 

